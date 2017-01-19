Both Pakistan and Australia will be looking to make it 2-1 when they meet in the third one-day international at WACA Stadium in Perth on Thursday.

Having suffered a crushing 92-run defeat in the first ODI in Brisbane, the visitors recovered in a sublime fashion to register a comprehensive six-wicket win in the second match in Melbourne on Sunday.

Watch Pak vs. Aus 3rd ODI Live on PTV Sports, Ten Sports

scrolling = no

Mohammad Amir bagged three wickets for 47 runs while his fellow left-arm pacer Junaid Khan and spinner Imad Wasim claimed two wickets apiece as Australia were bundled out for 220. Skipper Steven Smith top-scored for the hosts with 60.

Leading from the front, skipper Mohammad Hafeez scored a majestic 72 while Shoaib Malik made an unbeaten 42 as Pakistan chased down the modest target with 16 balls to spare to level the five-match series.

It was Pakistan’s first win against Australia in Australia in any format in 12 years.

Hafeez will captain the tourists again in Thursday’s game as regular captain Azhar Ali is still recovering from the hamstring strain which he had sustained in the series-opener.

Pakistan are unlikely to tinker with their winning combination in the third game.

The hosts, meanwhile, have already announced their Xi for the game.

Fast bowler Billy Stanlake, who made his debut in the first game, has returned to replace Mitchell Strac, who has been rested.

Marsh was ruled out of the remainder of the series after suffering a shoulder injury during the second game. Through all-rounder Marcus Stoinis was called in as his replacement, the selectors have instead handed the debut to uncapped batsman Peter Handscomb in Thursday’s game.

Batsman Travis Head has also returned to the XI to replace Chris Lynn, who was also ruled out of the series with a neck complaint.

Squads:

Australia:

David Warner, Peter Handscomb, Usman Khawaja, Steven Smith (capt), Travis Head, Glenn Maxwell, Matthew Wade (wk), James Faulkner, Pat Cummins, Josh Hazlewood, Billy Stanlake.

Pakistan (Possible):

Mohammad Hafeez (capt), Mohammad Amir, Junaid Khan, Asad Shafiq, Shoaib Malik, Umar Akmal, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Imad Wasim, Sharjeel Khan, Babar Azam, Hasan Ali/Wahab Riaz.