Having suffered a crushing defeat in the opening game, Pakistan will be hoping to bounce back when they meet Australia in the second one-day international at Melbourne Cricket Ground on Sunday.

Matthew Wade struck his maiden ODI century as Australia recovered from a shaky 78-5 to post a competitive total of 268-9 in Friday’s series-opener in Brisbane.

Watch Pak vs. Aus 2nd ODI Live on PTV Sports, Ten Sports

The visitors lost regular wickets in the chase and were bundled out for 176 in 43rd over. James Faulkner bagged four wickets for 32 runs to finish as hosts’ most successful bowler.

Pakistan’s miseries in the tour further extended ahead of MCG clash when their skipper Azhar Ali was ruled out of it due to a hamstring injury. Veteran all-rounder Muhammad Hafeez will lead the team in his absence while Asad Shafiq is the likeliest man to take his place.

The tourists will also be without the services of all-rounder Shoaib Malik, who is still recovering from the throat infection that kept on the sidelines on Friday.

Due to limited available options, Pakistan will be unable to tinker much with their first game’s XI.

Australia, meanwhile, are expected to bring in paceman Josh Hazlewood after resting him in the first game. Fast bowler Billy Stanlake, who made his debut in Brisbane, will most probably make way for him.

The hosts are unlikely to make any other change in their winning combination.

Squads (Possible):

Australia:

David Warner, Chris Lynn, Mitchell Marsh, James Faulkner, Pat Cummins, Glenn Maxwell, Travis Head, Steven Smith (capt), Matthew Wade (wk), Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood.

Pakistan:

Mohammad Hafeez (capt), Sharjeel Khan, Imad Wasim, Wahab Riaz, Hasan Ali, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Amir, Umar Akmal, Babar Azam, Asad Shafiq, Mohammad Rizwan (wk)