After Australia whitewashed Pakistan in three-Test series, the two sides will now play five one-day internationals, first of which is scheduled at Gabba in Brisbane on Friday.

The hosts outplayed the visitors in all departments in Test series and handed them their fourth consecutive whitewash on their trip to Australia.

The tourists will be hoping that the change of format will change their fortunes. Though, they haven’t won a game in Australia since an in ODI in Perth in 2005.

Watch Pak vs. Aus 1st ODI Live on PTV Sports, Ten Sports

Pakistan suffered a double blow ahead of the ODI series, as fast bowler Mohammad Irfan and wicketkeeper Sarfraz Ahmed have both returned home due to family reasons.

Discarded fast bowler Junaid Khan has replaced Irfan, while no replacement was named for Sarfraz. Rizwan Ahmed will take charge behind the stumps in the series-opener.

Australia, meanwhile, have already announced their XI for Friday’s game.

Fast bowler Billy Stanlake and middle-order batsman Chris Lynn will both make their ODI debuts.

Underperforming opener Aaron Finch was left out for the series, and in his absence Travis Head will open the innings along with David Warner.

Mitchell Starc will spearhead the pace attack while Pat Cummins would share the new ball with him.

All-rounder Glenn Maxwell, who has returned to Australia’s ODI squad after seven months, will lead the spin attack in the absence of dropped Adam Zampa.

The second ODI will be played in Melbourne on January 15.

Squads:

Australia:

David Warner, Steven Smith (capt), Glenn Maxwell, Chris Lynn, Travis Head, Matthew Wade (wk), James Faulkner, Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Mitchell Marsh, Billy Stanlake.

Pakistan (Possible):

Azhar Ali (capt), Babar Azam, Mohammad Hafeez, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Sharjeel Khan, Shoaib Malik, Umar Akmal, Mohammad Amir, Imad Wasim, Junaid Khan, Wahab Riaz,