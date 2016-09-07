Loans: Players Who Could Struggle Around Europe

A loan move for a footballer can be filled with unique circumstances. Most often used for young players looking to get more minutes on the pitch, we can also find veteran players looking for something to prove.

The clubs involved with a loan deal make these transactions unique as well. A powerhouse club with too many options or a team on the rise could all be participants in a successful move.

But what comes to a non-performing loan? In business terms, the phrase refers to an investment deemed as bad debt by a bank.

This term can apply to football as well, as a loaned player not contributing can bring serious consequences for a squad.

We highlight players from around the English Premier League and Europe who may face difficulties holding up their end of the bargain on their loan deals.

JACK WILSHERE – MF – AFC BOURNEMOUTH

English international midfielder Jack Wilshere as seen quite a few ups and downs during his time at Arsenal.

Still only 24 years old, the Stevenage native has over 100 Premier League appearances and has shown the ability to be the focal point of champagne football.

Unfortunately, injuries have also played a significant part in his career and Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger may have reached a point where time is running out for the player.

Bournemouth and manager Eddie Howe had a solid first season in the English top flight, finishing 16th in the table and avoiding relegation.

Wilshere will need to have a strong output to remain in the Gunners’ plans beyond 2016-17.

ADNAN JANUZAJ – MF – SUNDERLAND

Signed by Manchester United as a 16-year old, Adnan Januzaj saw his star rise quickly amid considerable hype as he showcased tremendous potential in the 2013-14 season.

David Moyes managed the club at the time and wanted to bring along the young Belgian slowly and further his development.

But following the dismissal of Moyes, Januzaj found himself in a difficult situation.

Seemingly unwanted by both Louis Van Gaal and Jose Mourinho, Januzaj is reunited with David Moyes once more at Sunderland and will need to prove he still belongs to the Premier League.

With the Northeast is a difficult place these days for offensive flair, this may turn out to be an uphill task.

TIM KRUL – GK – AJAX

Newcastle United’s relegation to the English Championship has seen a significant roster overhaul. One such move involved Dutch international goalkeeper Tim Krul.

A part of the Magpies for almost a decade and penalty shootout super sub for his nation at the 2014 FIFA World Cup, a combination of injuries and poor form made 2015-16 a forgettable one for Krul.

Loaned to Ajax for the remainder of this season, the 28-year old will need to show that he is still capable of incredible positioning and breathtaking saves.

WILFRIED BONY – ST – STOKE CITY FC

Ivory Coast international forward Wilfried Bony arrives at Stoke City looking to prove the Manchester City bench is no place for his talents.

After only four Premier League goals last season, Bony will need to recapture the form he displayed for Swansea City and SBV Vitesse in the Dutch Eredivisie.

While more time on the pitch will certainly help, it may take time for him to gel with his new teammates during the current campaign.

NATHAN AKE – LB – AFC BOURNEMOUTH

The undisputed heavyweight champions of the loan deal, Chelsea loaned out an incredible 38 players to clubs around the world for the 2016-17 season.

Many names on the list will struggle to get themselves future minutes in manager Antonio Conte’s regime, including Loic Remy and Juan Cuadrado.

21-year old defender Nathan Ake is no stranger to this routine, now on his third loan spell and having only made five league appearances for the Blues since being signed in 2012.

It seems impossible to think that there is anything he can do to get the club’s attention with the Cherries this year.

JOEL CAMPBELL – FW – SPORTING CP

No stranger to loan spells, Arsenal winger, and Costa Rican international Joel Campbell will be out on another European adventure in 2016-17.

Now in Lisbon with Sporting, the 24-year old will find himself tested against the likes of Benfica and FC Porto. During his time under Arsene Wenger, Campbell has seen loans to France, Spain, and Greece.

With only 23 league appearances for the Gunners since his signing in 2011, it may be difficult for Campbell to do enough to show Arsenal’s manager why he should be with the Premier League club moving forward.

ANDREAS PEREIRA – MF – GRANADA CF

Brazilian midfielder Andreas Pereira seemed destined for stardom at Manchester United.

Signed from PSV Eindhoven’s famed academy in 2011, the 20-year old made a handful of Premier League appearances and scored a memorable League Cup goal in 2015 for the Red Devils.

However, Jose Mourinho’s arrival has seen him cast aside for the near future. A difficult task with La Liga’s Granada awaits as he tries to fight his way back into the United picture.

JON FLANAGAN – RB – BURNLEY FC

“The Scouse Cafu”.

Liverpool product Jon Flanagan had been tabbed for stardom for many years, after Kenny Daglish gave the young man his Premier League debut in 2011 at the age of 18.

Brendan Rodgers thought highly of him at Anfield as well, as the defender has made 40 league appearances for the Reds.

Injuries have not helped his case, and current manager Jurgen Klopp will need to see consistently strong play from Flanagan with newly-promoted Burnley this season.

SAMIR NASRI – MF – SEVILLA FC

French midfielder Samir Nasri finds himself at a career crossroads. After signing a new five-year contract ahead of the 2014-15 season with Manchester City, the 29-year old has seen both his playing time and reputation take a major hit in recent times.

Injuries kept him out almost all of last season, and new manager Pep Guardiola will need Nasri to impress on loan at Sevilla if he is to continue playing at the Etihad.

It feels unlikely that Nasri will find the form of his Arsenal days within La Liga at this point in time.

JOE HART – GK – TORINO FC

Another casualty of the new Guardiola era at Manchester City, English international goalkeeper Joe Hart finds himself in uncharted waters with Italian side Torino.

The first English international goalkeeper in Serie A, Hart begins a new chapter in his career with a new challenge.

After a decade with City, Guardiola preferred to bring in former Barcelona goalkeeper Claudio Bravo, paving the way for Hart’s exit.

The defensive tactics of the Italian top flight may ultimately help his play, but Hart is undoubtedly in for a difficult adjustment period.

Rather than looking to get back in City’s lineup, this particular loan is essentially a European audition for the 29-year old.