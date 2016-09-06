NA Speaker Dismisses All Four References against PM Nawaz

Islamabad – National Assembly Speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq on Monday rejected all four references seeking disqualification of Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif from the National Assembly in the backdrop of Panama Papers’ revelations.

Two of these references were filed by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), one by Awami Muslim League (AML) Chief Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed and another by former MNA Umar Farooq.

NA Speaker, in his ruling on AML chief’s reference, stated that it contained insufficient reference against the premier, hence he cannot be disqualified.

Rasheed, in his reference, had stated that PM concealed his off-shore companies in the details of assets submitted to the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) before 2013’s general elections and after Panama Papers’ revelations, he spoke lie about his assets, thus violating articles 62 and 63 of the Constitution.

NA Speaker also rejected a reference against Pakhtunkhwa Milli Awami Party (PkMAP) Chief Mehmood Achakzai and one out of two against PTI Chief Imran Khan.

He, however, has forwarded the other reference against the cricketer-turned-politician as well as one against PTI Secretary General Jahangir Tareen to ECP.

The reference against Tareen was filed by PML-N leader Mohammad Khan, who accused him of concealing details about offshore companies.

The reference against Imran were filed by Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz’s Maiza Hameed, Daniyal Aziz and Talal Chaudhry.