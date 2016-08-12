NA Approves Cyber Crimes Bill amid Opposition’s Protest

Islamabad – The National Assembly on Thursday approved the controversial Presentation of Electronic Crimes Bill (PECB) 2015 amid strong protest from the opposition parties.

The bill was presented by State Minister of Information Technology Anusha Rehman.

The NA had approved the first draft of the PECB in April this year. However, the Senate had expressed reservations over the bill and made 55 amendments in it before resending it to the lower house of the parliament.

The bill will formally become a law after the signatures of President Mamnoon Hussain.

Salient Features of PECB 2015:

Unauthorized access to critical in infrastructure information system or data will lead to a maximum of three years in prison, Rs1 million fine or both.

The interference with critical in infrastructure information system or data with ill intention will attract up to seven years incarceration, Rs10 million fine or both.

The glorification of an offence pertaining to terrorism or any person convicted of terror-related crimes or banned outfits will attract up to seven years incarceration, Rs10 million fine or both.

The production, generation, supply, import or export of a device for use in an offence will lead to six months prison sentence, Rs50 thousand fine or both.

The obtaining, possessing or transmitting of another person’s identity without authorization will attract up to three years imprisonment, Rs5 million fine or both.

The promotion of hate speech or sectarian hatred content will attract up to seven years imprisonment.

The recruitment or funding of terrorists through the Internet will attract up to seven years in prison.

Meanwhile, the opposition parties including Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), Pakistan Peoples’ Party (PPP) and Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM) lodged a strong protest against the bill in NA, arguing that its several clauses are in violation of the fundamental human rights and freedom of expression.

Jamat-e-Islami, Jamait-e-Ulema e Islam-Fazal (JUI-F) and Qaumi Watan Party supported the bill.

During the debate in NA, PPP’s Parliamentary Leader Syed Naveed Qamar termed the bill as a ‘draconian law’, saying the minimum age for punishment under it is ten year than how it could be democratic.

PTI’s Vice President Shah Mahmood Qureshi said that there are some positive clauses in the bill, but amendments are needed to be made.

MQM leader Ali Raza Abidi also criticised certain sections of the bill, saying they are ‘utterly unacceptable’.