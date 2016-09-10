MQM Won’t Collect Hides of Sacrificial Animals This Eid: Sattar

Karachi – Muttahida Qaumi Movement Pakistan (MQM) leader Dr Farooq Sattar on Saturday announced that his party would not collect the hides of sacrificial animals this Eid-ul-Azha.

Addressing a press-conference along with party leader Nasreen Jaleel here, Sattar said that MQM has been accused of snatching hides of animals in past and last year it wasn’t allowed to collect Zakat and Fitra.

He said the workers of MQM and party’s charitable organisation Khidamat-e-Khalq Foundation would not collect the hides.

He said MQM members would give the hides of their own sacrificial animals to Edhi Foundation.

Sattar said MQM has always helped the affectees but has suspended all the relief activities this year.

He also demanded the release of senior MQM leader Wasim Akhtar on parole before Eid.

Wasim was arrested on July 19 this year in connection with a case related to the treatment of terrorists.

Last month, Wasim took oath as mayor of Karachi.