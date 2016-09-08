Jose Mourinho Vs. Pep Guardiola: What to Expect From Manchester Derby

Ahead of this weekend’s eagerly awaited Manchester derby, managerial heavyweights will finally clash in the Premier League. In their 17th meeting between the two tactical maestros, what can we expect on Saturday?

When Pep Guardiola was announced as incoming Manchester City boss, all eyes of were on the first Manchester derby face-off.

After Jose Mourinho was also named – almost in tandem – the Premier League was set for a wholly mouth-watering prospect.

So it is, that the two will finally face-off this weekend, but how will both men approach the contest?.

The managerial duo has met on 16 prior occasions, with Guardiola having won seven meetings to the Portuguese’s relatively paltry three. There have been six draws in games under their respective stewardships.

Both will be wary of one another. Guardiola, of Mourinho’s superior record in the big clashes in the English top flight, whilst the Portuguese knows – whilst he may not admit it – that the Spaniard is capable of waving his tactical wand over a game and coming out on top as the record suggests.

The last time the two met was just over three years ago when Bayern Munich beat Chelsea 5-4 on penalties in the UEFA Super Cup in Prague.

It is difficult to call a similar match this weekend, however. Guardiola would probably see a draw as a good result on an unfamiliar domestic territory.

The likelihood of both City and United sharing four goals is doubtful as the Spaniard will likely err on the side of caution – at least as a plan A.

With that stipulated, though, is Guardiola capable of playing the conservative?

In their opening three games City have scored nine times, but in failing to keep a clean sheet thus far, does Pep look to sit defensively and counter-attack?

United struggled to break down a dogged Hull City in their last game before the international break, with only the guile and elusiveness of Marcus Rashford breaking the deadlock during stoppage time.

Pep v Jose has only seen the one goalless draw when Inter Milan and Barcelona met in the Champions League group stages in 2009.

Guardiola is likely to aim to monopolize the possession in customary fashion, however, should he employ that tactic, Manchester City may come unstuck.

Mourinho is equally versed in nullifying an omnipotent offensive threat. On their first domestic clash in El Clasico however, a 5-0 defeat to La Blaugrana at Camp Nou was a reality check for the former Chelsea boss.

On that occasion, it was Lionel Messi who ran the show. Though the Argentine magician will obviously be absent here, Guardiola will look for his key men to deliver.

It would be hard to suggest Raheem Sterling could be in any way compared to Messi, but the City’s livewire will be key to their fortunes this weekend.

Sterling’s free roaming role under Guardiola could be used in the same method of throttling the midfield, holding the ball and breaking at pace.

Without the banned Kun Aguero, Guardiola’s reliance will be likely on Kelechi Iheanacho but he may also play a false nine system as he has done in Spain, using Cesc Fabregas as the most advanced player – with Nolito in this instance.

Mourinho has begun his tenure in Manchester as he did his first spell at Stamford Bridge, scoring goals freely and conceding just one goal on the road at Bournemouth.

The Portuguese will be looking for his world-record signing Paul Pogba and Wayne Rooney to limit the impact of David Silva and Fernandinho through the middle of the park.

In turn, in what could be a cagey affair, Pogba’s aerial threat and long game, might play a huge factor in the outcome.

In what will be a congested midfield, it will be Silva’s goal to unlock those small gaps in the United defence, that the former Valencia man has manufactured on so many occasions in the past.

Both managers are set to play a fluid system in the wide areas, with all four full-backs keen to push on in the offensive third, in tandem providing the width for the wing men.

Tactics may, of course, be a side show to the mind games of the duo prowling the touchline.

The last time Mourinho won was their final El Clasico encounter and resulted in Real Madrid winning La Liga and saw Guardiola quit as a consequence.

The win for Mourinho was a result of the vulnerability in the channels and wide areas.

The battle between Dani Alves and Cristiano Ronaldo four years ago could be replicated with the likely Bacary Sagna tasked with shackling Anthony Martial – who has so far struggled this term.

It is here where Guardiola could win out. The high-pressing sweeper system that has been employed so effectively in recent years could overwhelm the United game plan.

In particular reference to left-back Luke Shaw – who has been guilty in the past of roaming forward. Should the game be balanced in the later stages, Shaw could become culpable once more.

The fierce rivalry between the two could also determine their approach to this most vital of games for every self-respective fan in Manchester.

In the bigger clashes in Premier League history, games that suggest an open flavour often translate into clashes of tactics.

Both Pep Guardiola and Jose Mourinho will have half an eye on such a scenario, as a draw would not be a disappointing result for either.

With Old Trafford as the background in this first meeting of the campaign, Guardiola’s measures will be tested.

Mourinho sides are adept at absorbing pressure, but the almost enigmatic aura of Premier League clashes will see the dipping of both manager’s toes in the water.

Saturday’s clash will be a meeting of the minds but psychology could play a key role over 90 minutes.

Both men will be keen to strike the first blow on his league and city rival, but equally, will be tasked with not recording a loss.

Manchester City and Manchester United will be keen to sit atop the league mountain on Saturday evening. But, whilst goals are likely this weekend, a stalemate could also be on the cards.