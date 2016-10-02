Masses Would Reject Negative Elements in GE 2018: Ahsan Iqbal

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Planning and Development Ahsan Iqbal has said that Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) would win next general elections (2018) even with a bigger majority on the basis of its performance. He hoped that masses would outrightly reject negative politics of Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf chairman Imran Khan.

Talking to a private TV channel, he said that Imran Khan doesn’t want serious investigations into Panama Papers and is only using the issue to gain political mileage.

Ahsan further alleged that Imran’s agenda is only to disrupt the development process in the country. He wants state institutions to give decisions as per his desires and start criticising whenever a decision is not in his favour.

The minister advised Imran Khan to accept and respect the mandate of people given to PML-N and avoid raising unfounded allegations against dignitaries.

Ahsan Iqbal said that PTI Chief’s frustration is the outcome poor performance his party shown in by-elections, Azad Kashmir, Local Bodies and cantonment boards.

Replying to a question, the PML-N stalwart said that Khan should have faith on Election Commission and Supreme Court of Pakistan (SCP) where PTI had already submitted petitions seeking disqualification of the Prime Minister and wait for their decision.