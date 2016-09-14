Why Marco Asensio Could Be The Next Ronaldo For Real Madrid

Marco Asensio enjoyed a dazzling start to his Real Madrid career after scoring two goals in his first two matches playing in place of the injured Cristiano Ronaldo. We look at why he may be a successor to the Portuguese giant.

Spanish midfielder Marco Asensio has shown great promise and potential over the past few seasons. His pace, vision and skill on the ball brings an incredible attacking ability both for scoring goals and setting up opportunities for teammates.

Signed by La Liga giants Real Madrid from RCD Mallorca in late 2014, Asensio was immediately loaned back to Los Bermellones for the remainder of the 2014-15 season. He was loaned out again in 2015-16, this time to RCD Espanyol in the first division where he truly hit his stride.

Asensio scored four goals and added 12 assists in a campaign that saw the club finish in a respectable 13th-place in La Liga.

Earlier this year, Asensio provided a sensational moment in Real Madrid’s UEFA Super Cup victory over fellow Spanish side Sevilla FC. His screamer from 25 meters out for the opening goal of the match made everyone watching sit up and take notice.

Asensio is expected to have a greater impact for Los Galacticos moving forward, and there is much for supporters to be excited about.

We look at what Asensio brings to Real Madrid right now, and why he may be their successor to Cristiano Ronaldo.

YOUTH

Only 20 years old, Asensio already possesses great pace and skill. He has a strong scoring instinct with crisp and accurate passing. The youngster will certainly provide great depth in manager Zinedine Zidane’s lineup this season, with a larger role forming as time goes on.

What makes his age especially important is how much room is left for improvement. Sharing the training pitch every day with the likes of Ronaldo, Gareth Bale, Karim Benzema, Luka Modric, and Toni Kroos will only elevate his game to another level in the coming years.

FLEXIBILITY IN THE LINEUP

One of Cristiano Ronaldo’s greatest strengths is his ability to play multiple positions. The Portuguese legend can play in the midfield, on either wing or as a centre-forward. He creates match-up nightmares for defenders nearly anywhere on the pitch.

Marco Asensio shares some of those same qualities, as he can play in an attacking midfield role or as a winger.

Along with great size and good strength at a young age already, Asensio can continue to evolve and grow in his abilities to score goals and push the ball up into the attack.

LA LIGA AND INTERNATIONAL EXPERIENCE

Even at only 20 years old, Asensio has enjoyed significant experience in the Spanish top flight. Over 35 La Liga appearances have prepared him well for what to expect in one of Europe’s most challenging leagues.

Three matches in the current campaign already have brought him his first goal of 2016-17, and he looked comfortable within Zidane’s 4-3-3 formation.

Asensio also earned his first two caps with the Spanish national team earlier this year, as he begins to make a name for himself on the senior team.

The talented youngster has been a part of the Spanish youth teams at various levels, including U16, U19 and U21. He captured the Golden Ball in Spain’s triumph over Russia in the UEFA U19 Championship in 2015 with a dominating performance throughout the tournament.

Expectations are difficult to live up to, especially one as lofty as replicating Cristiano Ronaldo at Real Madrid. But Marco Asensio is on his way to showing why he will be an exceptional talent for Los Blancos for years to come.