Manchester City vs Sunderland: Tiki-Taka’s English Debut

Guardiola’s foray into the EPL world formally starts on Saturday and a visit from last season’s relegation battle survivors Sunderland will be the first of many challenges the revered tactician is expected to overcome.

The Black Cats might have lost Big Sam to the national team, but if they still have a part of the hunger that consumed them as the fight for survival grew intense last season, then it won’t be the easiest of debuts for the one-time Barcelona coach.

David Moyes also makes his EPL debut as Sunderland’s manager following his return to England after an unsuccessful stint at La Liga’s Real Sociedad.

The Welshman’s job is to make sure Sunderland keeps hold of the top flight status at the end of the season, and it starts with picking up as much as 40 points.

Tactical Approaches

As expected, Manchester City will attack and attack all day long but with a different swagger this time around. The tiki-taka is all about keeping possession and disrupting the opponent’s cohesive formation in the process.

However, it’s not a philosophy the Citizens have mastered well enough within the little time of practice spent under the new boss, and Black Cats will be ready to take advantage of the situation.

It is expected that Moyes will charge his boys to approach the game with a lot of pressing and high intensity to get their chances and dispossess City players as often as they can.

Apart from the counter-attack, Sunderland would surely rely on their deadball prowess to hit the back of the net once they have a chance.

What Will they Play For?

Guardiola surely wants to start his Manchester City reign with an emphatic victory and make a statement of intent with it. Anything less than 3 points won’t settle down well with him as he is well aware that every missed point will add to the distance between him and the Premier League glory.

Sunderland, on the other hand, will hope to trigger an upset or get at least a draw after failing to win both legs of their last season’s encounters.

Apart from the points to play for, the goals conceded or scored is another factor which can have a significant impact on league standings. Both managers would want to be well-placed on the table as the effect week 1 standings may have on week 38’s can’t be underestimated.

Players to Keep an Eye on

Aguero stretched his last season’s splendid form in front of goal to the pre-season, and he is going to give all what it takes to register his name on the scoresheet against the visiting side.

With 24 strikes to his name in the league last term, the 28-year-old will attempt to hit the ground running to boost his golden boot chances this season, and most importantly help the team to the title glory.

On the other end, Jermain Defoe is the most lethal threat to Manchester City’s ambition of keeping a clean sheet.

The 33-year-old striker still secretly nurses the ambition of earning a recall to the national team and was tipped by many to make the Euros after raking in 15 league goals last season.

Citizen’s backline will have to be up to speed to stop Defoe from spoiling their season opener.

Key Players For Manchester City

Sergio Aguero is expected to play a decisive role for Manchester City against Sunderland due to his immense quality in front of goal. There’s no debate about a starting spot for the Argentina international unlike the likes of Ihenacho whose place in the team this season is in doubt.

Nolito is expected to make his debut for City on the right flank and will also combine with Aguero up front during the game as play shifts towards Sunderland’s end of the pitch.

Key Players For Sunderland

You can’t talk about Sunderland without mentioning Jermain Defoe. Defoe is Black Cats’ primary weapon going forward and will most certainly be a thorn in Manchester City’s defence.

Wahbi Khazri could also make an impact against Guardiola’s side as he’s a decent option going forward for Sunderland.

Prediction

All things being equal, Manchester City should have the upper hand due to so many factors.

The gulf in quality separating both squads is one major factor apart from home ground advantage.

The club supporters will troop out to cheer their side to victory, and it’s only obligatory the players reciprocate their love with a win, even if it won’t come on a platter of gold.