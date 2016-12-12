Lt Gen Naveed Mukhtar Appointed as DG ISI

Rawalpindi — Former Corps Commander Karachi Lt Gen Naveed Mukhtar was appointed director general (DG) Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) following a number of top level transfers in Pakistan Army, Inter-Services Public Relations announced on Sunday.

Lt. Gen Mukhtar has replaced Lt Gen Rizwan Akhtar, who has been appointed the president of the National Defence University (NDU) in Islamabad.

Lt. Gen Mukhtar was replaced as Corps Commander Karachi by Lt Gen Shahid Baig Mirza on Wednesday.

Director General ISPR Lt Gen Asim Saleem Bajwa has been appointed Inspector General (IG) Arms at the General Headquarters (GHQ) in Rawalpindi, ISPR said in a notification.

DG Rangers Sindh Lt Gen Bilal Akbar was appointed the Chief of General Staff (CGS).

Incrumbent NDU President Lt Gen Nazir Butt was appointed Commander 11 Corps, Peshawar. He replaced Lt Hidayatur Rehman, who has been posted as Inspector General Training and Evaluation at GHQ.

Lt Gen Humayun Aziz was appointed IG Communications and IT while Lt Gen Qazi Ikram as Chief of Logistics Staff at GHQ. Both of them were among the seven generals promoted to the rank of lieutenant general from major generals by Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Friday.

Lt Gen Naeem Ashraf and IG Frontier Corps Balochistan Lt Gen Sher Afgun, who both were also promoted on Friday, have been appointed as Commander 31 Corps, Bahawalpur and Chairman Heavy Industries Taxila (HIT) respectively.

Army chief had appointed Lt Gen Zafar Iqbal as DG Joint Staff, Lt-Gen Nadeem Raza as Commander 10 Corps and Lt Gen Sarfraz Sattar as Commander 2 Corps, Multan on Friday.

