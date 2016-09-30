PTV Sports, Ten Sports Live Cricket Score & Streaming: Pak vs WI 1st ODI

Pakistan and West Indies will lock horns in the first of three one-day internationals at Sharjah Cricket Association Stadium in Sharjah on Friday.

The hosts will be highly confident after securing a 3-0 whitewash of the Caribbean side in the preceding T20I series.

The visitors, meanwhile, will be looking to bounce back and start the ODI series on a high.

Watch Pakistan vs West Indies 1st ODI Live on PTV Sports, Ten Sports

West Indies and Pakistan are currently ranked no. 8 and 9 in ICC ODI rankings and victory of either side in this series will boost its chances of earning an automatic qualification to the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019.

Pakistan have made several changes in their squad that suffered a 4-1 at the hands of England last month, bringing in middle-order batsmen Umar Akmal and Asad Shafiq and seamers Sohail Khan, and Rahat Ali.

Akmal, who was dropped for the England tour on disciplinary grounds, was also recalled for the T20 series against West Indies.

Sohail and Shafiq haven’t played ODI cricket since last year while Rahat had last featured Pakistan in the format during their tour of New Zealand in January.

Left-arm spin bowling all-rounder Imad Wasim will be hoping to continue his fine form in the ODI series after bagging nine wickets in the T20 series.

West Indies, meanwhile, will remain without of the big names like Chris Gayle, Andre Russell and Lendl Simmons in ODI series as well.

In their absence, they will rely on experienced campaigners like Kieron Pollard, Marlon Samuels, Darren Bravo and Denesh Ramdin.

Opening batsman Kraigg Brathwaite, who has played 31 Tests for West Indies, will be in line to make his limited-overs international debut.

Their line-up also features 19-year-old pacer Alzarri Joseph, who made his Test debut against India earlier this summer.

Teams (from):

Pakistan: Azhar Ali (capt), Sharjeel Khan, Asad Shafiq, Shoaib Malik, Wahab Riaz, Rahat Ali, Babar Azam, Sarfraz Ahmed (wk), Umar Akmal, Imad Wasim, Yasir Shah, Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Amir, Hasan Ali, Sohail Khan.

West Indies: Jason Holder (capt), Sulieman Benn, Darren Bravo, Jonathan Carter, Johnson Charles, Shannon Gabriel, Marlon Samuels, Carlos Brathwaite, Kraigg Brathwaite, Sunil Narine, Ashley Nurse, Kieron Pollard, Denesh Ramdin (wk), Alzarri Joseph, Evin Lewis,