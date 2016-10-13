PTV Sports, Ten Sports Live Cricket Score & Streaming: Pak vs WI 1st Test

Pakistan captain Misbah-ul-Haq has won the toss and decided to bat in the historic first Test against West Indies at Dubai International Stadium in Dubai.

This the second-ever day-night Test in the cricket history and also Pakistan’s 400th. The first-ever day-night Test match was played between Australia and New Zealand in Adelaide in November 2015.

Pakistan have handed debuts to all-rounder Mohammad Nawaz and opening batsman Babar Azam, who struck three successive centuries in his side’s 3-0 whitewash of the Caribbean side in ODI series.

Watch Pak vs. WI 1st Test Live on PTV Sports, Ten Sports

Azam will replace Younis Khan at no.4 position. Younis was ruled out of the series due to illness.

West Indies, meanwhile, have retained the XI of the drawn fourth and final Test against India.

The second Test will be played in Abu Dhabi from October 21-25 while third in Sharjah from October 3 to November 3.

Pakistan won both preceding T20 and one-day international series with a 3-0 scoreline.

Playing XIs:

Pakistan:

Sami Aslam, Azhar Ali, Babar Azam, Asad Shafiq, Misbah ul Haq (capt), Wahab Riaz, Yasir Shah, Mohammad Amir, Sarfraz Ahmed (wk), Mohammad Nawaz, Sohail Khan

West Indies:

Kraigg Brathwaite, Devendra Bishoo, Miguel Cummins, Shannon Gabriel, Marlon Samuels, Leon Johnson, Darren Bravo, Shane Dowrich (wk), Jason Holder (capt), Jermaine Blackwood, Roston Chase