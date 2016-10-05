PTV Sports, Ten Sports Live Cricket Score & Streaming: Pak vs WI 3rd ODI

Pakistan will be looking to make it 3-0 while West Indies 2-1 when they lock horns in the third and final ODI in Abu Dhabi on Wednesday.

The hosts won the first two matches in Sharjah by 111 and 59 runs respectively to go up 2-0 in the series.

Babar Azam scored 123 to register his second straight century while Shoaib Malik and Sarfraz Ahmed struck half-centuries as the hosts posted 337-5 in their stipulated 50 overs in the second game.

Watch Pak vs. WI 3rd ODI Live on PTV Sports, Ten Sports

The visitors, in reply, managed to reach 278-7, with Marlon Samuels and Darren Bravo scoring half-centuries.

Pakistan are likely to make a couple of changes in their lineup for the final game.

Fast bowler Muhammad Amir has flown back home due to his mother’s poor health which means Rahat Ali could play his first game in the series.

Middle-order batsman Umar Akmal, who hasn’t played ODI cricket since World Cup 2015, is also likely to return to replace Mohammad Rizwan.

The visitors, meanwhile, is likely to replace opener Kraigg Brathwaite with Evin Lewis, who had struck a whirlwind 100 off 49 balls in the first T20 against India in Florida.

The ODI series will be followed by three Tests. Pakistan had won the preceding three-match T20 series 3-0.

Possible XIs:

Probable Squads:

Pakistan:

Azhar Ali (capt), Sarfraz Ahmed (wk), Babar Azam, Shoaib Malik, Hasan Ali, Mohammad Nawaz, Umar Akmal, Imad Wasim, Sharjeel Khan, Wahab Riaz, Rahat Ali

West Indies:

Evin Lewis, Denesh Ramdin (wk), Sunil Narine, Marlon Samuels, Jason Holder (capt), Johnson Charles, Carlos Brathwaite, Alzarri Joseph, Darren Bravo, Sulieman Benn, Kieron Pollard