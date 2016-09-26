Pak vs WI: PTV Sports Live Cricket Score, Commentary, Updates

After losing the first two T20Is, West Indies will be desperately looking to ward-off a whitewash. Fans can catch this scintillating action live on PTV Sports, Ten Sports, ESPNCRIC Info and Cricket Gateway

Pakistan and West Indies will meet in the third and final T20 international in Abu Dhabi on Tuesday.

The hosts have already claimed an unassailable 2-0 lead in the series after securing nine-wicket and 16-run wins respectively in the first two games in Dubai.

Leading from the front, skipper Sarfraz Ahmed struck an unbeaten 46 off 32 balls while Khalid Latif hit a 36-ball 40 as Pakistan posted 160-4 in the second game after electing to bat first.

The visitors, in reply, managed to reach 144-9 in their stipulated 20 overs.

Left-arm pacer Sohail Tanvir was the pick of Pakistan’s bowlers with the figures of 3-13 while seamer Hassan Ali finished with 3-49.

West Indies, meanwhile, will be hoping to bounce back in the final game to salvage some pride ahead of three-match One-day International series, starting from September 30 in Sharjah.

The visitors are expected to hand international debut to batsman Rovman Powell in Tuesday’s game. Nicholas Pooran, who made nine runs in the first two games, is likely to make way for him.

Pakistan, meanwhile, aren’t likely to tinker with their winning combination with a whitewash in mind.

The head-to-head record between Pakistan and West Indies in T20Is stands 4-2 to former after six meetings.

Probable XIs:

Pakistan:

Sharjeel Khan, Babar Azam, Khalid Latif, Sohail Tanvir, Hasan Ali, Sarfraz Ahmed (capt & wk), Umar Akmal, Shoaib Malik, Imad Wasim, Mohammad Nawaz, Wahab Riaz

West Indies:

Johnson Charles, Marlon Samuels, Samuel Badree, Jerome Taylor, Evin Lewis, Andre Fletcher (wk), Carlos Brathwaite (capt), Rovman Powell, Sunil Narine, Dwayne Bravo, Kieron Pollard,