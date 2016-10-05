Pak vs WI 3rd ODI: PTV Sports Live Cricket Score, Commentary, Updates

The third and final one-day international between Pakistan and West Indies will be played in Abu Dhabi on Wednesday.

The hosts have already claimed an unassailable 2-0 lead in the series after winning the first games in Sharjah by 111 and 59 runs respectively.

Babar Azam struck a majestic 123 to register his second successive hundred while Shoaib Malik hit 90 as Pakistan posted a mammoth 337-5 after electing to bat first.

Watch Pakistan vs. West Indies 3rd ODI Live on PTV Sports, Ten Sports

In reply, Darren Bravo and Marlon Samuels struck half-centuries, but the hosts managed to reach 278-7 in their stipulated 50 overs.

Pakistan are currently ranked 9th in the ICC ODI rankings, and a 3-0 whitewash will take them to the 8th position, which is held by West Indies, and boost their chances of earning an automatic qualification for the ICC World Cup 2019.

The hosts will be forced to make at least one change in their winning combination for the final game.

Left-arm pacer Muhammad Amir was flown home due to the poor health of his mother and is likely to be replaced by Rahat Ali.

Umar Akmal, who had last played an ODI in Adelaide during 2015 World Cup, is also expected to make a comeback. Mohammad Rizwan is likely to make way for him.

West Indies, meanwhile, are expected to bring in explosive opener Evin Lewis at the expense of Kraigg Brathwaite.

Probable Squads:

Pakistan:

Azhar Ali (capt), Sharjeel Khan, Sarfraz Ahmed (wk), Babar Azam, Shoaib Malik, Mohammad Nawaz, Imad Wasim, Wahab Riaz, Umar Akmal/Mohammad Rizwan, Rahat Ali, Hasan Ali

West Indies:

Evin Lewis, Marlon Samuels, Denesh Ramdin (wk), Sunil Narine, Sulieman Benn, Kieron Pollard, Jason Holder (capt), Johnson Charles, Darren Bravo, Carlos Brathwaite, Alzarri Joseph