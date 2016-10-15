PTV Sports, Ten Sports Live Cricket Score & Streaming: Pak vs WI 1st Test Day 3

Opener Azhar Ali racked up his maiden triple century to put Pakistan in a commanding position in the first Test against West Indies in Dubai on Friday.

Ali remained unbeaten on 302 as the hosts declared their first innings at 579-3.

West Indies, in reply, reached 69-1 at stumps on day 2. Kraigg Brathwaite and Darren Bravo were unbeaten on 32 and 14 runs respectively at the close.

The visitors still need 311 to avoid the follow-on.

Leon Johnson was the only West Indian batsman to be dismissed, having been trapped leg-before by spinner Yasir Shah for 15.

Azhar became the fourth Pakistani to score a triple century after Hanif Muhammad (337), Inzamam ul Haq (329) and Younis Khan (313).

Azhar struck 23 boundaries and two sixes in his knock that spanned over 645 minutes. He added 215 runs with Sami Aslam (90) for the first, 147 with Asad Shafiq (67) for the second and 165 with Babar Azam (69) for the third wicket.

Azhar completed his triple century off 469 balls with a boundary to part-timer spinner Jermaine Blackwood before skipper Misbah-ul-Haq (29 not out) signalled the declaration.

Having resumed the innings at 279-1, Azhar and Shafiq continued to dominate over the West Indian bowlers and drove the total past 350 before latter fell to spinner Davendra Bishoo.

Azhar, unbeaten at 146 overnight, brought up his double century with a boundary off pacer Shannon Gabriel.

The second Test will be played in Abu Dhabi from October 21-25 while third and final in Sharjah from October 30-November 3.