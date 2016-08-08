Is This Why Man City Wonderkid Will Have Reduced Playing Time Next Season

Last week, Manchester City announced the signing of the Brazilian sensation Gabriel Jesus from Palmeiras, but the 19-year-old, who is currently with his national team at Olympics, will only join in January when the season in Brazil finishes.

Gabriel Jesus’ arrival could be a big blow for Kelechi Iheanacho’s playing time, but the young Nigerian is confident in his qualities and will be ready to compete with Gabriel in Manchester City.

Let’s not forget that Wilfried Bony is still at the club, but he failed to make an impact since joined from Swansea two years ago, and it could be said that City wasted a lot of money on him. The Ivory Coast international may be nearing an exit from Manchester City in the coming weeks.

Until Gabriel comes in January, Iheanacho will have time to cement his place in the pecking order behind unquestionable No. 1 striker in the team – Aguero. It will be interesting to see the battle between the two teenagers who will undoubtedly be Manchester City’s future.

However, there is no place for both of them in starting eleven, and Iheanacho is a step ahead of the Brazilian because he is already well-adapted in England and had a solid debut season at Etihad in 2015/16.

Gabriel, on the other hand, will have to get accustomed to Guardiola’s playing style and life on the island before being seriously considered for the first team.

He is one of the world’s hottest prospects at the moment, though, and is a leading scorer in Brazilian championship with ten goals in 14 games.

He is dubbed a new Neymar, and shouldn’t have issues playing in the Premier League like some of his compatriots in the past.

The physique, toughness, and stamina will be his biggest problems, but he can compensate that with a fantastic pace, dribbling and technique.

Iheanacho established himself as Aguero’s backup and pretty much won that place ahead of Bony who is now serving as a third striker.

Ihenacho will be eager to keep it that way when Jesus arrives, and the fact that he scored eight goals in 26 appearances (19 off the bench) is certainly encouraging.

He possesses an excellent finishing, dribbling, and dangerous long shots, and his movement on the pitch is quite good as well.

After all, Manchester City is playing on four fronts this year, the season is relatively long, and there will be place in the team for both of the 19-year-olds. Aguero will probably be rested in domestic cup competitions, and the chance for the pair of youngsters to impress will come in these matches.

How fast Gabriel Jesus can blend into the squad is a relevant question, and it seems that Iheanacho is already an important part of team’s chemistry.