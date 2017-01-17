Yellow cards and red cards are part of the football’s, and they often change the dynamics of a game. Some teams believe in winning by playing on the edge, while some other teams like to play as clean as possible. Below is a list of the best and worst disciplined teams in the German Bundesliga this season.

Worst Disciplined Teams:

Eintracht Frankfurt

Eintracht Frankfurt, currently flying high in 4th-place have adopted a combative style of play which has seen them ascend the table rapidly. The team have racked up more yellow cards than any other team this season, with 46 cautions in 16 games.

The Champions League chasers have finished a number of games this season a man short, with as many as three players, sent off in the league this season; Szabolcs Huszti, Timothy Chandler and Michael Hector. Oscar Mascarell, tasked with doing the dirty job in front of the defence, leads the league in bookings, with eight yellow cards this term

Hamburger SV

Not only are Hamburg struggling to stay in the top flight this season, but they are also struggling to keep their players on the pitch, with four of their players seeing red. The team has amassed 37 yellow cards this season, the second highest in the division.

Bobby Wood, Cleber and Dennis Diekmeier have all been sent off this season, while Johan Djourou and Nicolai Muller lead the way in the booking category, with 5 and four respectively.

Mainz 05

No team in the division has seen red more times than Mainz 05 this season, with 30 bookings and five sending offs in just 16 league games.

Jean-Phillipe Gbamin has been sent off twice this season; Jhon Cordoba has been booked five times and sent off once. Stefan Bell and Daniel Brosinski always seem to be in the referee’s book, with 6 and five bookings respectively.

Most Disciplined Teams:

Borussia Monchengladbach

Maybe Borussia Monchengladbach have failed to build on their impressive finish last season, but they have improved on the disciplinary front. With 20 yellow cards and one red card this season, the team is one of the most disciplined teams in the league.

Christoph Kramer, the team’s first choice defensive midfielder, though, is the most combative player in the side. He has three yellow cards and is the only player on the team to have been sent off.

TSG Hoffenheim

Not only has TSG Hoffenheim morphed into one of the finest footballing teams in the Bundesliga, but they have also found a way to play their high energy pressing style without giving away reckless fouls.

Hoffenheim are one of two teams in the league this season who haven’t had a player sent off this term. In their 16 league games, they have been booked only 30 times. Sebastien Rudy is the team’s bad boy, picking up five yellow cards.

Bayern Munich

Bayern Munich are the most elite team in Germany, leading almost all the positive stats, so it’s not surprising that they have the best disciplinary record in the league, with 22 yellow cards and no red cards in 16 games.

A number of Bayern Munich players have been booked thrice this season, a list that includes Thiago Alcantara, Matt Hummels, Javi Martinez, Renato Sanchez and Arturo Vidal.