What We Learnt From Manchester City’s Loss to Arsenal

As Arsenal battled from a goal behind to see off Manchester City with a 3 – 2 scoreline in the last pre-season friendly, Pep Guardiola got a taste of what to expect in the Premier League season ahead.

Having conquered Spain and Germany within a short period of his managerial career, popular opinion is that England won’t be a piece of cake for the Catalan tactician, and the early signs are indicating the same.

Without the services of some of the team’s key players, proceedings didn’t exactly go in Guardiola’s favour, and he definitely took some salient points away from the game.

As Manchester City prepare to face newly promoted Hull City in the season’s curtain-raiser, here are 3 takeaways from the side’s game against Arsenal.

Joe Hart Facing A Decline

It’s almost unbelievable that with only 3 weeks left until the end of the summer transfer window, a new goalie hasn’t arrived the Etihad.

Hart’s regular howlers in recent seasons followed him to the Euros, and it never seemed like his place was safe following the arrival of the new coach.

Apart from his lack of calmness on the ball and inability to control it like Guardiola’s desires, the England shot-stopper was at fault for Arsenal’s 3rd goal, failing to properly clear the ball he rushed forward to collect it.

He isn’t expected to turn into a sweeper overnight but giving his years of experience, taking charge with the ball at his feet should be the least of his worries.

Conceding all 3 goals upon his 2nd half introduction isn’t a good sign, and it would take a miracle to see him remain the first choice goalkeeper going into next season.

Raheem Sterling Will Eventually Justify His Price Tag

A positive highlight to take away from the defeat is Sterling’s great performance.

The finishing ability of the 21-year-old was noteworthy considering how poor he was often last season – particularly at the Euros.

Raheem gets an excellent run down the flank well executed but eventually fails to make the most out of it. Hence, hHis end product always appeared faulty.

That part of his game looks to have gone along with the European Championship woes as the former Liverpool winger constantly gave Monreal a lot of work to do.

Guardiola will definitely make Sterling a better player for Manchester City, and it will be great to see him finally justifying his price tag.

The New Style Remains Vulnerable Unless Mastered to Perfection

Pep has a lot of work on his hands as he attempts to turn Manchester City players into world beaters.

Time and time again against Arsenal, the defenders lost possession while attempting to orchestrate play from the back.

Caballero and Hart failed to compose themselves well enough, and Chamberlain almost capitalised on one of such errors from the former.

Adarabioyo was caught off guard when he made an attempt to complete a pass, with Arsenal going 3 – 1 up as a result.

Pep must find a way to tweak his tactics in order to get his players into top form. If he manages to inculcate his will at the Etihad, then Citizens will have a great chance of winning the League.