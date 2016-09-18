Lal Masjid Case: Court Orders Confiscation of Musharraf’s Property

Islamabad – While declaring former President (retd) Pervez Musharraf, a proclaimed offender in Lal Masjid case, an Islamabad court on Saturday ordered to confiscate all of his properties.

Additional District and Sessions Judge Pervaizul Qadir Memon also ordered to seize the bonds of both of former military ruler’s guarantors – Jan Muhammed and Nazeer Ahmed –in the case.

Musharraf was being represented by his counsel’s Akhtar Shah advocate’s junior Iram advocate while the petitioner of Lal Masjid case by Tariq Asad advocate at the court.

Iram advocate pleaded the court to adjourn the hearing of the case till the last week of October, stating that Akhtar Shah advocate is out of the country.

Tariq Asad advocate, however, pleaded the court to announce its decision in the case which it had reserved on June 25.

The court, after hearing arguments from both counsels, dismissed Musharraf’s plea to provide presidential immunity from appearance before the court under Article 248 of the Constitution and announced its reserved decision.

The court declared Musharraf a proclaimed offender over his continuous non-appearance and ordered to confiscate all of his properties.

The court later adjourned the hearing of the case till Musharraf’s return to Pakistan.

101 people including 14 soldiers were killed and nearly 250 others injured in Pakistan Army’s eight-day operation to flush out terrorists from the compound of Lal Masjid, situated in Islamabad’s G-6 sector, in July 2007.