Around La Liga: Matchweek 8 Review

A decisive victory over Granada keeps Atletico Madrid on top of the table, as we recap recent results in Spain's La Liga.

Each round of La Liga matches writes another chapter in the 2016-17 season’s tale. This past weekend’s chapter title could easily have been “Attack”, as 44 goals were registered in ten matches.

Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid each secured big victories to remain atop the table with 18 points each, while Atletico remains ahead on goal difference.

We take a look at the key matches from around the Spanish first division in Matchweek 8.

CD LEGANES 2 SEVILLA FC 3 – SATURDAY OCTOBER 15TH – ESTADIO MUNICIPAL DE BUTARQUE

Two goals within three minutes from Leganes leveled the match in the second half, but a late goal gave Sevilla an important 3-2 away victory on Saturday. Pablo Sarabia’s 85th minute strike put Sevilla in third place, a point behind Atletico Madrid and Real Madrid.

Goals from Franco Vazquez (25’) and Samir Nasri (58’) saw the visitors in full control. But Leganes equalised thanks to midfielder David Timor Copovi (67’) and Alexander Szymanowski (70’), as the home crowd sensed a late winner.

But it was not to be, as Sevilla and manager Jorge Sampaoli have now won four consecutive matches across all competitions.

FC BARCELONA 4 DEPORTIVO DE LA CORUNA 0 – SATURDAY OCTOBER 15TH – CAMP NOU

Three first half goals and the return of Lionel Messi from injury gave supporters plenty to cheer for in Barcelona’s 4-0 victory over Deportivo de La Coruna on Saturday. Rafinha scored a brace and Neymar turned in a fine performance with two assists on the day.

Barcelona and manager Luis Enrique dominated possession throughout, with Rafinha scoring two (21’,36’) and forward Luis Suarez (43’) adding a third goal before halftime.

Three minutes after being subbed on for Sergio Busquets, Messi scored on hus return from injury.

The victory keeps the Blaugrana within two points of Atletico Madrid and Real Madrid at the top of the standings.

ATLETICO MADRID 7 GRANADA CF 1 – SATURDAY OCTOBER 15TH – ESTADIO VICENTE CALDERON

Yannick Carrasco was an unstoppable offensive force on Saturday, as he helped keep Atletico Madrid on top of the La Liga table in a 7-1 demolition of Granada. The Belgian international scored three goals and made two assists in the game.

Isaac Cuenca scored to give the visitors a 1-0 advantage in the 18th minute. Soon after, the match took a very different turn for both Granada and goalkeeper Guillermo Ochoa.

Carraso’s hat trick, a brace from substitute Nicolas Gaitan and late strikes from Angel Correa and Tiago all contributed to an impressive performance from Diego Simeone’s side.

REAL BETIS 1 REAL MADRID CF 6 – SATURDAY OCTOBER 15TH – ESTADIO BENITO VILLAMARIN

Four goals in the first half was more than enough for Real Madrid in a 6-1 away victory over Real Betis on Saturday evening. Los Blancos and manager Zinedine Zidane are now tied atop the La Liga table with city neighbours Atletico Madrid.

Real Madrid dominated play throughout and an early goal from centre-back Raphael Varane immediately put the pressure on the home side. Karim Benzema (32’), Marcelo (40’) and Isco (45’) each scored to put the visitors into halftime full of confidence.

A second from Isco (63’) and a final strike on the night from Cristiano Ronaldo (79’) ended a tough encounter for Real Betis and manager Gus Poyet.

VILLARREAL CF 5 CELTA VIGO 0 – SUNDAY OCTOBER 16TH – ESTADIO EL MADRIGAL

Villarreal remained unbeaten in league play in 2016-17 with a 5-0 victory at home against Celta Vigo on Sunday. The Yellow Submarines and manager Fran Escriba saw the defence stand strong yet again, as the club has only allowed four goals in eight La Liga matches thus far.

Roberto Soriano gave Villarreal an early lead with two goals in the first 12 minutes. Despite giving Celta the majority of possession, the visitors were unable to create many goalscoring opportunities.

Villarreal are currently tied with Barcelona in fourth place, two points behind the league leaders.