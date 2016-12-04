Key Accused In Baldia Factory Fire Case Arrested in Bangkok

Bangkok – Thai police and Interpol on Saturday arrested Abdul Rehman alias Bhola, a key accused in Baldia Factory Fire case, from Bangkok.

According to reports, 46-year-old Bhola was detained in a hotel in red light district Nana area of the Thai capital.

Interpol has formally informed Pakistani authorities about Bhola’s arrest and Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) has constituted a two-member team to bring him back to the country.

Deputy Director FIA Badar Baloch and Inspector Rehmatullah Domki will leave for Bangkok following the permission of interior ministry.

Once brought back, Bhola will be handed over to the Sindh Police for interrogation.

Around 270 people were burnt alive in a deadly inferno in Ali Enterprises – a garment factory in Baldia Town area of Karachi – in September 2012.

Initially, the fire was believed to be caused by a short circuit but a joint investigation Team (JIT) probing the incident this year revealed that it was not an accident, but MQM workers had set the factory ablaze for not paying extortion.

JIT had named Bhola, who was then in charge of MQM’s Baldia sector as well as an employee of Health Department, Hammad Siddiqui, Zubair, Abdul Sattar, Iqbal Adeeb Khanum, Ali Hasan, Umar Hasan and four others as proposed accused in its report.

However, police only held Bhola and Hammad responsible for the act, stating that no adequate evidence was available against any other proposed accused.