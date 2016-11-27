Whole Justice System Is on Trial in Panama Leaks Case: Imran

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan has said that his party would submit fresh documentary evidence regarding Panama Papers on next hearing in Supreme Court to substantiate its claims.

Talking to a delegation of Press Association of Supreme Court at his residence on Sunday, Imran said that PTI is the only party which kept the issue of Panama Papers alive and brought it before the apex court.

The PTI Chief further added that the court should seek the relevant records from the concerned departments.

“It is not the PTI which is on trial, but the whole justice system,” he remarked.

Khan also disclosed that he wanted to plead the case personally in the apex court, but the party leadership believed that engaging professional lawyers would be a better choice.

Responding to a question regarding the outcome of the Panama case, PTI chief said he is expecting a favourable decision, but if legal battle is lost, he will launch a public mobilisation campaign to prepare for the next general elections.

Referring to contradictory statements by different members of Sharif family, Khan claimed that PTI has already won the case on the political front. Everyone in the country is challenging the veracity of the money trail submitted by the Sharif family, he remarked.

Regarding a petition filed by PML-N leader Hanif Abbasi seeking his and Jehangir Tareen’s disqualification, Imran said the PML-N government was trying to blackmail opposition parties.

“We have already declared our assets, but (even then) the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR), Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan and the National Accountability Bureau are attacking Jehangir Tareen and me,” he said. “The government is destroying these institutions.”

The PTI Chairman further added that FBR would lose its credibility if it confined itself to clearing the names of those accused in Panama Papers.

The PTI leader also defended the arguments presented by Hamid Khan, his party’s former counsel in the case, saying that Qatari prince’s letter had come as a big surprise to the nation.

The next hearing of the high profile case is on 29th November.