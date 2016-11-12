Jundullah Chief Killed in Rangers’ Operation in Balochistan

Quetta – Sindh Rangers on Friday killed the chief of outlawed Jundullah’s Pakistan chapter in an intelligence-based operation near Hub district of Balochistan.

According to media reports, the anti-terrorist force of Sindh Rangers conducted a raid on a farmhouse in Goth Dilpul in the Sakran area in wee hours of Friday.

An exchange of fire took place between security forces and terrorists, which left Saqib alias Arif dead.

Saqib was the chief of Jundullah and also the deputy chief of Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan’s Sindh chapter, a Rangers spokesperson said.

He had ties with Islamic State terrorist group, Al-Qaeda and Jamat-ul-Ahrar and was wanted by the law enforcement agencies in several high profile terror acts in the country including attack on the vehicle of the then Corps Commander Karachi General Ahsan Saleem, suicide attack on Jamiat Ulema-i-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) chief Maulana Fazal-ur- Rehman in Quetta, killing of former President Asif Ali Zardari’s security officer Bilal Sheikh and attacks on churches in Peshawar.

Meanwhile, Frontier Corps (FC) killed two members of an outlawed outfit during an operation in Panjgor.

The deceased terrorists were identified as Abdul Samad and Tayyab. An FC personnel was also injured in the encounter.

The security forces also seized a huge cache of explosives materials, pistols, rifles, rockets, hand grenades and mortar shells from the possession of terrorists.