JS Bank Sponsors Azadi Fest 2016

>On the auspicious occasion of the 69th anniversary of Pakistan, JS Bank sponsored the Azadi Fest 2016. The event spread across three days, on the 12th, 13th and 14th of August 2016, was held at one of the most renowned and historical landmarks of Karachi, the Frère Hall.

This spectacular event sponsored by JS Bank had non-stop entertainment catering to people from all walks of life, with an extensive variety of food stalls and live performances by a variety of preeminent artists and bands like Ali Azmat, Call the band, Zoe Viccaji and various underground bands.

Mr. Anwar Maqsood, using his trademark humorous tone tinged with satire produced a live theatrical performance that kept the crowd entertained.

The event was characterised by a lucky draw held by JS Bank, offering a range of attractive prizes to the winners, such as Samsung S7 mobile phones, Airblue’s domestic tickets, Branded USBs etc.

In order to bring about the spirit of patriotism amongst the audience, a flag hoisting ceremony took place at the stroke of midnight, 14th of August 2016, accompanied by live national anthem led by Ali Azmat. Azadi Fest gave the people, of Karachi, a platform to display their patriotism and enthusiasm for our beloved nation.

JS Bank is considered as amongst the fastest growing banks within Pakistan’s banking landscape due to its highly experienced management. The bank now has an online network of 277 branches and establishes its stance in over 138 cities across Pakistan.

JS Bank is part of JS Group, one of Pakistan’s most diversified and progressive financial service groups controlling and operating market-leading financial services companies in Pakistan; with its wings spreads across sectors including commercial banking, insurance, asset management and securities brokerage.