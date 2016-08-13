Why Jose Mourinho Will Lead Manchester United to Title Glory

Jose Mourinho is a coach who loves to question established beliefs in football, likes to challenge the strongest opponents and be the winner in these clashes. The Portuguese manager is a kind of coach who will finally lead Manchester United to title glory, regardless of pressure, expectations and existing squad.

It’s easy to believe that the 53-year-old manager will win some silverware with the Red Devils as he has everything for that: the high-quality players, an unlimited budget and great support from fans. It may seem, that winning the first season in charge of a new team is arduous. Howbeit, there’s nothing impossible for the Special One.

First trophy as Manchester United head coach

The FA Community Shield was Mourinho’s first major challenge as Manchester United manager, and the team didn’t let him down. In spite of Leicester’s relentless efforts to win another trophy, Zlatan Ibrahimovic’s sublime header led the Red Devils to their first trophy of the season.

FA Community Shield is always an important pre-season game which helps two from the teams in English Premier League gauge their preparations going into the next season. This year’s fixture was no different as it exhibited United’s strengths and weaknesses.

It’s been Red Devils’ utmost desire to party on the pitch, but they possibly have missed this fast and furious football for way too long as both Moyes and Van Gaal were more concentrated on keeping a clean sheet rather than attacking.

It’s evident that Van Gaal’s successor understands all the seriousness and responsibility attached to his new job. The former Blues boss won’t repeat his mistakes from his stint at Chelsea. Moreover, Mourinho will surely be more cautious with his decisions.

“Fantastic Four” or Jose’s Star Signings

There are very few managers in the world who can convince players to accomplish a transfer with only one phone call, and Jose is one of them. His words played a decisive United’s recent transfers.

United’s dominating role in the transfer market is not only the result of their huge bank account. They have had that money before, but neither Moyes nor Van Gaal was able to persuade top-class players to become “Devils”. Mourinho managed it.

Furthermore, Paul Pogba’s record-breaking move vows to lionise other title contenders even before Premier League starts.

Diffidence in Other Camps

Throwing a look at the English clubs’ transfer activity, it can be assumed that Jose Mourinho is the only man in the league to grab all his targets. The former Real Madrid manager wanted four players at Old Trafford and got all of them.

Guardiola, for example, is known for his well-established system (tiki-taka). However, he needs players with some unique characteristics. That’s why he repeatedly tried his luck with signing Toni Kroos from Real Madrid. Similarly, Arsenal haven’t succeeded in any of their negotiations yet.

Mourinho’s incredible talent of fighting on long distances combined with his ability to free his players from any pressure, which is a crucial quality in the English top-flight, makes United a firm favourite for the Barclay’s Premier League glory this season.