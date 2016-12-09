Jazz Slashes its Internet Base Rate

Islamabad – 9th December 2016: Committed to providing relief to its data hungry consumers, Jazz has announced a significant reduction in its Internet Base Rate. Now all Jazz prepaid subscribers can surf the internet by only paying PKR 2.39 per MB; previously the Telco was charging PKR 11.95 per MB on the Champions Package & PKR 21.51 per MB for rest of prepaid subscribers.

Speaking about this move, Muhammad Ali Khan, Head of Data – Mobilink, said, “Mobilink has always been at the forefront of providing the best customer experience and quality. This significant data price reduction enables us to reduce the entry barrier in the mobile broadband domain and assists us in achieving our goal of digitally empowering each and every customer.”

Following the reduction in base rate, customers will now be able to do more than ever before. The move has been made to accelerate the uptake of mobile broadband throughout the country and is line with Jazz’s digitisation goals.

Since the Internet Base Rate is available for all prepaid subscribers by default, one doesn’t need to subscribe to it.