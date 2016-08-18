Pakistan and Ireland will lock horns in first of two one-day internationals at Malahide in Dublin on Thursday.

The visitors come into this contest on the back of a four-match series against England which they drew 2-2.

The Ireland series will help them fine tune their preparations for a five-match ODI series against England, starting from August 24 in Southampton.

Pakistan have recalled veteran fast bowler Umar Gul, who hasn’t played for Pakistan since April last year, for this series.

Opening batsman Sharjeel Khan has also returned to the side after rediscovering his form in Pakistan A’s recent tour of England while pacer Mohammad Irfan, batsmen Ahmed Shehzad and Umar Akmal and seamer Rahat Ali were axed from the line-up.

Watch Pakistan vs Ireland 1st ODI Live on PTV Sports, Ten Sports

Left-arm seamer Hassan Ali, the only uncapped player in Pakistan’s squad, will be in line to make his international debut in the Ireland series.

For Ireland, Pakistan ODIs will be the third assignment this summer after they hosted Sri Lanka and Sri Lanka and Afghanistan for limited-overs games.

The hosts suffered a massive blow ahead of the first ODI when one of their senior fast bowlers Boyd Rankin was ruled out for several weeks with a stress fracture.

He was replaced by Craig Young, who has returned after missing Afghanistan series due an elbow injury, in the lineup.

Their batting department will be boosted by the return of Niall O’Brien, who also missed games against Afghanistan.

This will be the seventh ODI between Pakistan and Afghanistan, with former leading the head-to-head record 4-1 while one game was tied.

Squads:

Ireland (Probable):

William Porterfield (capt), Ed Joyce, Barry McCarthy, Kevin O’Brien, Paul Stirling, Stuart Poynter (wk), Niall O’Brien, Gary Wilson, Tim Murtagh, Andy McBrine, Peter Chase/Craig Young

Pakistan (From):

Azhar Ali, Mohammad Hafeez, Sharjeel Khan, Sami Aslam, Sarfraz Ahmed, Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad Amir, Wahab Riaz, Imad Wasim, Hasan Ali, Baber Azam, Shoaib Malik, Yasir Shah, Mohammad Nawaz Umar Gul,