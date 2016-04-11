Both Kings XI Punjab and Gujarat Lions will be keen to begin their Indian Premier League (IPL) 2016 campaign with a win when they lock horns at Bindra Stadium in Mohali on Monday.
Punjab team will be hoping a turnaround of fortunes after a miserable campaign in 2015 season when they finished on the floor of the table with only three wins from 14 matches.
Preity Zinta’s side retained several of their key international campaigners in the players including David Glenn Maxwell, Mitchell Johnson and David Miller in the players’ auction held earlier this year.
The hosts will be without their key batsman Shaun Marsh, who is suffering from food poisoning, in their tournament opener. In his absence, Marcus Stoinis will be in line to make his IPL debut.
Gujarat Lions, meanwhile, will make debut in the tournament after coming in as one of the replacements of suspended Rajasthan Royals and Chennai Super Kings.
Led by Veteran India batsman Suresh Raina, Gujarat boasts a strong line-up that includes international stars like Aaron Finch, Brendon McCullum, Dwayne Bravo, Ravindra Jadeja and James Faulkner.
Probable XIs:
Kings XI Punjab:
Manan Vohra, Wriddhiman Saha (wk), M Vijay, David Miller (capt), Axar Patel, Sandeep Sharma, Marcus Stoinis, Pardeep Sahu, Mitchell Johnson, Mohit Sharma, Glenn Maxwell,
Gujarat Lions:
Aaron Finch, Suresh Raina, Praveen Kumar, Pradeep Sangwan, Brendon McCullum, Ishan Kishan, Dwayne Bravo, Ravindra Jadeja, James Faulkner, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Sarabjit Ladda
