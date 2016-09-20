Innovative Technological Products Helping Pakistani Businesses Grow

It wouldn’t be an understatement to say that technology has successfully pegged itself to the evolution process of the human race and has managed to become an indispensable asset. The lightning fast changes happening at the technological front has pushed businesses to integrate technology into their systems in order to taste the sweet wine of success. Pakistan is also among the countries that are investing heavily in the Information Technology (IT) revolution and local businesses have been especially quick to adopt technology in all its glory. Here are some technology-based innovations introduced by some companies in Pakistan that has helped them to maintain a good business outreach.

Technological Innovation for Better Services

Businesses in Pakistan have been particularly active in introducing cutting edge technological features in to their work environment and it has fared well for most companies.

Paint Business: Recently ICI Dulux, a renowned paint company, launched the latest version of its Visualizer app for iOS and Android. This advanced app allows customers to see, share and paint in their favourite colours in real time. The app works by combining augmented reality and video visualization to show colours on a wall in real time.

The Visualizer app works like this – Consumers have the option to capture a video of their walls and go through a vast variety of colour combinations and select the best match. If a consumer comes across a colour that catches their fancy, they can use the inventive Colour Picker technology to match the colours through their mobile phones in the blink of an eye and try it out on their walls.

But this is not all. Once a consumer has found an ideal wall colour for his room, they can find a Dulux store nearby via the store locator function. The Visualizer also allows users to share colour combinations with family and friends on social media.

Land Business: Similarly, Pakistan’s largest online property portal, Zameen.com, has completely digitalized the property market of Pakistan. The portal has recently launched a ‘Super Hot Property’ feature that will change the way property buying and selling activities take place.

This feature allows advertisers with the space to gain 20 times more exposure on their properties as compared to basic listings. To make things even simpler for buyers and sellers, the Super Hot Property listings appear at the top of the search results for a period of 30 days in the form of notifications. In addition, it offers HD videos and high resolution photographs of any property that is part of the portal’s database. So far, this is the first time that this particular feature has been introduced in Pakistan.

This particular feature saves precious time of buyers who just have to log in online and search for a property of their choice.

Food and Beverages Business: World-renowned food and beverages company, Nestlé, sought help from Techlogix, (an IT services, consulting and business solutions company) to introduce innovation in its milk production planning system to manage the process effectively.

Most products produced by Nestle are milk-based items. Even though the sales of Nestle products do not fluctuate much on a yearly basis, the process of milk supply can register big variations over a period of one year. Previously, Nestle addressed this problem by preparing a production plan for each month based on numbers and assumptions. But they could not effectively minimize milk wastage as the system was prone to error.

In order to address the problem, Nestle hired Techlogix to transform their milk supply process with the help of technology. The resulting algorithm created by the IT company maintained an up-to-date planning and scheduling circle. The algorithm generated reports which allowed the production team to keep an eye on the production process that included bulk produced, stock keeping units produced, plant and line capacities and other related processes.

The result – In terms of production planning process, Nestle was able to achieve updated results in a matter of hours rather than days. The innovative production plan is also accurate and precise, thus reducing both costs and wastage of milk.

The success achieved by these companies in a short span of time is testament to the positive impact that technology has on modern businesses. A closer look at the relationship between technology and businesses makes it very clear that technology will maintain its indispensability for governments and businesses around the world. Therefore, Pakistani companies need to realize that if they wish to introduce more variety to their work environment they have to embrace the IT revolution in its entirety. This step will most likely improve the industrial output while cutting costs by a big margin.