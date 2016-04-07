Indian Team Won’t Be Allowed to Visit Pakistan to Investigate Pathankot Attack: Basit

New Delhi – Pakistani High Commissioner to India Abdul Basit on Thursday said that an Indian team would not be allowed to visit Pakistan to investigate the alleged involvement of Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) in Pathankot airbase attack.
Addressing an event at the Foreign Correspondents Club of South Asia here today, Basit said that the peace progress between the two countries is currently suspended, and India is responsible for it.
He said the Indian authorities not cooperated with the Pakistani investigation team that visited India to investigate the Pathankot attack.
Speaking to media at the end of Pakistani team’s five-day visit last week, the Director General of India’s National Investigation Agency (NIA) Sharad Kumar had said that the Indian government would make a request its Pakistani counterpart to clear the visit of NIA team and give it access to JeM officer-bearers suspected of being behind the airbase attack.
Basit said the arrest of Kulbhushan Jadhav, an in-service officer of Indian spy agency Research and Analysis Wing (RAW), has proved that Indian government is involved in the unrest in Balochistan.
He said Pakistani people are united to foil subversive activities of the anti-Pakistan elements.
The high commissioner said that there is no schedule of peace talks with India at present, but Pakistan wants to resolve all the outstanding issues on the table.
He said the resolution of Kashmir dispute according to the will of Kashmiri people is indispensable for long-term peace in South Asia, and both countries will have to adopt a realistic approach for that.
