Imran Khan Threatens to Shut Islamabad after Muharram

Lahore — Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan has said his party would bring the federal capital Islamabad to oust the government after Muharram if Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif does not present himself for accountability.

Addressing tens of thousands of supporters at Adda Plot in Raiwind on Friday, Imran said that the revelations made by Panama Papers about PM Nawaz’s offshore assets are not allegations but evidence of his corruption.

He claimed that some Rs8.5 billion have been spent on the security of PM Nawaz’s residence in Jati Umrah.

Imran also hit out at Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi for threatening Pakistan over the recent unrest in the occupied Kashmir.

“Modi has disappointed both India and Pakistan by his politics and lack of statesmanship.”

“First off, I want to make it clear that I believe in peace, not war. War is never the solution of any problems anywhere.”

“Modi must remember that not all Pakistanis are cowards like Nawaz Sharif and we know how to respond to such threats.”

Awami Muslim League (AML) Chief Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed, PTI Vice President Shah Mehmood Qureshi, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Pervez Khattak and other senior PTI leaders also addressed the rally.