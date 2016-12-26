PESHAWAR: Pir Sabir Shah, the KP president of Pakistan Muslim League-N has advised Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf leadership to play their role in country’s development rather than resorting to politics of instability and conflict. The former Chief Minister further added that protest sit-ins have already caused a huge loss to the national economy.

Addressing a workers meeting here on Sunday, the PML-N leader said that a large number of disgruntled PTI workers are parting ways with the party to join PML-N in different areas of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Mr Shah claimed that popularity graph of PTI is rapidly falling which is evident from the results of the local bodies’ elections in Punjab where PML-N emerged as the single largest party.

The PML-N leader further added that Imran Khan has become habitual of using foul language against the Prime Minister and his family but could not bear the criticism. He also advised Mr Khan to convey his party message to the party workers and masses in a civilised manner instead of using inappropriate language against political opponents.

Mr Shah also appreciated the federal government for successfully weeding out terrorism from the country saying that militancy had made lives of citizens miserable.

He added that Pakistan is back on the development track under the able leadership of Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif who is busy in announcing mega projects across the country to bring Pakistan out of a quandary of problems.

Meanwhile, PTI Chief Imran Khan while addressing a public rally in Swabi on Sunday fired a broadside at the PML-N led federal government and accused it of destroying premier state institutions like Police and NAB (National Accountability Bureau).

Imran also congratulated the nation on multi-billion dollars China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) and hoped that the project would uplift the country and brighten the future of next generations. However, in the same vein, he accused the federal government of depriving Khyber Pukhtunkhwa of its due share in the CPEC.

‘Nawaz Sharif promised at the All Parties Conference that a western route of the project would be made, and KP would be the beneficiary of it but now we came to know that province was being deprived of its due share from the CPEC,’ he said.

Khan further alleged Prime Minister of keeping the details of CPEC accord under the wraps ever since it was signed in 2013 and urged Khyber Pukhtunkhwa, Sindh and Balochistan governments to pursue the demand of disclosing the contents of the project.