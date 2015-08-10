Ideal Tottenham Lineup Against Everton For Season Opener

Two former Southampton managers will be pitted against each other on Saturday when Tottenham visit Goodison Park to face Everton.

Mauricio Pochettino and Ronald Koeman have proven themselves as great coaches in their Premier League spells so far, and both will hope to outwit one another in the season opener.

Tottenham’s 3rd place finish last year has made them one of the sides to watch out for this season, while Everton will look to slowly re-build and improve now that Koeman has arrived following a successful reign at Southampton.

With 3 points at stake, the race to mount a stiff title challenge begins for Spurs as they attempt to cart away all available points from the city of Liverpool after a 90-minute battle on the pitch.

Let’s take a look at the best possible lineup.

GK – Hugo Lloris

The Tottenham skipper will have to come back stronger this season after two near misses last season in regard to his pursuit of the Premier League title and Euro 2016 with Tottenham and France respectively.

That mission starts with keeping Lukaku and the rest of the Toffees at bay come Saturday.

LB – Danny Rose

One of the best left-backs in the Premier League over the last 12 months, Rose has been both a defensive rock and an attacking threat for Tottenham, and we should see him at his best against Everton.

CB – Toby Alderweireld

Atletico Madrid fans still wonder why Simeone let go of the Belgian. His ability to not only quell opposition attacks but also create one for his side via a long range pass always come to the fore. He’s also an aerial threat when it comes to set pieces.

Alderweireld will return to help keep it tight at the back for Spurs against Everton.

CB – Cameron Carter-Vickers

With Vertonghen still yet to fully recover from the injury he sustained at the European Championships, Carter-Vickers looks set to take up the Belgium international position for now.

Having played full games against Juventus, Atletico Madrid and Inter Milan in the International Champions Cup, Pochettino has made sure the teenager has become accustomed to the role he will be playing more and more in the new season. His first real test starts on Saturday.

RB – Kyle Walker

Having overcome injuries and inconsistencies since becoming a first team regular, the last term proved to be Walker’s breakthrough season as he was spectacular all through the year.

We should again see him teaming up with Danny Rose at either flank to add much needed firepower and depth to the squad.

DM – Victor Wanyama

Set to displace the currently suspended Dembele in the pecking order, the Kenya international will be afforded many opportunities to prove himself over the next few weeks.

The first will come against Everton as he makes his Spurs Premier League debut.

CM – Eric Dier

Link-up play between the defence and midfield comes easy to the England international, and he will be looking forward to forming a solid partnership with Wanyama, as the former Southampton star could be his long-term midfield colleague.

AML – Christian Eriksen

Still yet to extend his contract to remain at White Hart Lane and getting monitored by top sides who are ready to pounce, it’s unknown if the Denmark international will get distracted by those happenings when this team lines up against Everton.

Eriksen remains one of the best technical players in the league.

AMC – Dele Alli

Displacing Ozil to a spot in last season’s PFA Team of The Year, the England international wants to prove that he’s not a one-season wonder.

His bad outing at the Euros will also serve as inspiration as he starts against Everton.

AMR – Eric Lamela

Lamela also had his double-share of disappointments last season, as the club’s disappointing 3rd place finish was followed by Copa America heartbreak.

The Argentine will need to bounce back this weekend, and quickly.

CF – Harry Kane

Everton’s defence will have to be on their best form to keep Kane from firing Tottenham to victory right on their home turf.

Last season’s golden boot winner will again be right up there in the goals department this season.