How SAP Real Time Analytics Can Improve the Quality of Healthcare

Federal agencies have discovered how patient care can be improved with cost reduction and how medical breakthroughs can be fostered. SAP real-time analytic tool helps leverage big health data – from electronic medical research and records to insurance claims and social media.

Although patient health monitoring is not a new trend, the past was dependent on patients for taking the readings of their blood pressure, heart rates, and other vitals. Additionally, there was usually a time lag of days or weeks for collecting the data to when the doctors would receive the documents.

SAP Real Time Data Analytics and Internet of Things (IoT) allow doctors to see the real-time data from individuals, without involving the manual records of patients.

Benefits of Real-Time Data Monitoring

Remote monitoring with SAP real-time data eliminates the delay process of reports, allows spotting areas of concern, and allows doctors to intervene at the earliest. Predictive analytics is also a way out for physicians to compare real-time data with monitoring device results, and enable them to predict earlier which patient would develop a complication and would need further intervention.

SAP Real Time Data Analytics and preventive plus home monitoring methods are beneficial for not only patients but the entire healthcare industry. According to an analytical report, remote patient monitoring would save over $305 billion in the overall healthcare industry.

This specially involves patients with chronic diseases such diabetes, asthma or heart diseases. And healthcare community is more than happy to welcome digital health solutions.

Following are examples of few healthcare systems that are using technology for saving money and provide a better and informed care practice to their patients. These technological services are similar to SAP healthcare solutions:

Customized Monitoring System

Northern Arizona Healthcare uses “Care Beyond Walls and Wires” program for monitoring patients by using a smartphone application and customised medical devices varying by the condition. Smartphones are used to capture the data from the devices and is automatically forwarded to the medical providers. Almost $92,000 was saved in six months after an estimate from first 50 patients software usage. This also resulted in decreased hospitalised patients.

Such technology can be customised according to specific patient needs. Another science institute is also working on monitoring technology that will help provide quality care to patients of Ebola. The project will develop sensors operating similar to an adhesive bandage and will contribute to diagnosing early signs of a virus.

Personal Mobile Devices for Remote Monitoring

David Bates, a professor at Harvard Medical School explained how physicians could use an accelerometer for tracking movements of chronic conditions and post-surgical patients. Physicians can flag patients with decreased movements by using SAP data analytics and can get alert for those with deteriorating conditions and real-time check-ins.

Smartwatches are already popular and are also being used at homes for monitoring purposes. Apple Watch or smartphone has Sense4Baby that allows mothers to check the heart rate of a baby and then forward it to a paediatrician.

The above mentioned examples and elaboration of SAP real-time data analytics are some examples that determine how data analytics can play a savvy role in patient health monitoring and healthcare industry. This helps healthcare providers to improve the quality of service and at the same time boost health outcomes.

