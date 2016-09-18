How Rangers Can Comeback From Old Firm Thrashing?

A 5-1 defeat at the hands of bitter rivals Celtic has left Rangers hurting, but how do they bounce back from their embarrassing Old Firm derby demolition?

Many of Rangers’ issues were highlighted in last weekend’s game: awful defending lack of ability in their midfield and soft underbelly across the entire side.

Celtic exploited these weaknesses, cutting through their arch rivals at will like a hot knife through butter.

Rangers’ manager Mark Warburton must have learnt a lot about his side last Sunday not to trust Phillipe Senderos his midfield desperately needs Andy Halliday and Jason Holt, and to play Joe Garner and Martyn Waghorn together when both of the English strikers are fit.

At least Warburton learnt a lot about his squad, from that angle, the Old Firm game was a success, but try telling that to any Ibrox regular.

Celtic are where Rangers wish to be a global brand winning the Scottish Premiership playing in Europe (even if that hasn’t started so well), and attracting managers and players from England’s top flight.

The two sides’ differing transfer windows show just how far apart the two teams are, even before the game last weekend.

Rangers have a relatively successful English Championship manager, Celtic a man who finished second in the Premier League just three seasons ago.

Rangers bring in an ageing Championship centre-half, Celtic bring in an ageing premier league legend, etc etc.

However all is not lost, Rangers have more than enough time to turn it around, it is only September after all.

Keeping Senderos and Clint Hill out of their back four would be a start, both are far too immobile to be in a Premiership defence.

If either or both of them continue to feature then the likes of Adam Rooney, Tony Watt and other Premiership centre forwards could do something similar to what Moussa Dembele did last week.

As well as removing those two from the starting eleven, the additions of Halliday and Holt will be vital if Rangers are to challenge Celtic and Aberdeen this season.

Stalwarts of last season’s side, Holt and Halliday provide a drive, in Halliday’s case, and ability, in Holt’s case.

While Josh Windass was good against Celtic, Jason Holt is the better player.

As for Niko Kranjcar, he should be placed in the same boat as Senderos and Hill, the further the ex-Spurs and Portsmouth midfielder is from that midfield three, the better.

Wins against Ross County and Aberdeen will well and truly see their season be put back on track. Unfortunately, that’s easier said than done.

County are a difficult side to beat with a true goal scorer in Liam Boyce, as for Aberdeen, they’d be expecting a win against a Rangers side still potentially bereft of any confidence after that shattering Old Firm defeat.

But if Warburton can rejuvenate his squad and pick up wins against County and Aberdeen then memories of the five one thrashing will soon become distant.