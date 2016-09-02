How Does Paco Alcacer Fit in at Barcelona?

A fee of £27 million would normally guarantee a starting spot at any club, but with Luis Suarez, Neymar and Lionel Messi already there, Paco Alcacer’s role at Barca is looking anything but guaranteed.

Yielding an impressive 17 goals in 49 games last season for an up and down Valencia side that went through three managers, Nuno, Voro and Gary Neville, before settling on Pako Ayestaran in March.

Joining the reigning La Liga champions and five-time Champions League winners means a whole different challenge to what he faced at Valencia.

In Valencia he was the golden boy, he batted off competition from Negredo, then one of Europe’s top strikers arriving on the back of a good season at Man City and commanding a huge fee. Besides being the team’s talisman, he also was the club captain. A big fish in a small pond.

In Barcelona, arriving on a big fee, Alcacer has the pressure of a top signing but the role of a squad player, a combination few players come out of performing well.

Definitely behind the magical trio of Messi, Suarez, and Neymar, and potentially behind Arda Turan, Paco could struggle to see game time this season.

There are many positives to joining Barcelona of course: winning medals; playing with the best players in the world; a better wage.

But the likelihood is that he will struggle for game time, regardless of how well he does and how many goals he scores when given an opportunity.

Solving a problem for Luis Enrique’s men from last season, Alcacer will add great depth to a previously weak squad, beyond the starting eleven.

Something that may help the side regain Champions League glory, if the former Roma and Celta Vigo manager can keep his squad harmonious.

Coming in alongside Lucas Digne, Samuel Umtiti, Jasper Cillessen, Denis Suarez and Andre Gomes, the Catalan club’s side looks impressive, youthful and deep to say the least.

However, bar Umtiti, all of those players have been brought in as back-up to the first 11, something the likes of Gomes, Cillessen and in particular Alcacer may struggle with considering their history as guaranteed starters at former clubs.

One way Alcacer could work with ‘MSN’ is in a 4-2-2-2 formation, something Enrique and Barca have rarely, if ever, tried. Playing alongside the Uruguayan Suarez with Messi and Neymar out wide it would mean an attacking overload and looks unlikely that we’ll see it anytime soon.

A formation that Enrique has tinkered with at Barcelona in the past is the 3-5-2 set-up, using it in some of his first matches in charge, to varying degrees of success.

This also looks unlikely as it would mean, once again, Alcacer partnering Suarez with, most likely, Messi just behind and Neymar playing as a winger but the Brazilian professional isn’t capable of going up and down the flank for 90 mins.

It is becoming more and more likely that Alcacer was signed as a backup, and he knew it. If Paco is to excel and prosper at the Camp Nou then he must be patient and wait for his chance, something, aged 24, he may not be willing to do.