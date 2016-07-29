Heads Set to Roll at Manchester United

To start his Manchester United career with a bang, on Portuguese tactician Jose Mourinho has told nine players they can leave the club, either on loan permanent basis in the coming weeks.

These players were told by Mourinho individually on Thursday at the Manchester United training ground in Carrington. This news represents a major departure from the policy which was adopted by his predecessors at the Manchester United hot seat.

While David Moyes decided to carry the crop of players which was nurtured by Sir Alex, Van Gaal relied on the youth which came from the Manchester United academy.

As evident by the results from the past 3 years, the Red devils didn’t benefit a lot from the respective approaches of both managers.

Looking at the list of Manchester United players who were told by Mourinho, Bastian Schweinsteiger is the highest profile victim of this clear out policy of the Portuguese.

The German World Cup winner was signed by Manchester United from Bayern Munich only last season. However, despite spending only one year at the Old Trafford, it seems that his career at Manchester United is coming to an end.

In addition to Schweinsteiger – whose departure won’t concern a lot of Manchester United fans, the departure of Adnan Januzaj and Andreas Pereira is also on the cards. Januzaj, who impressed in the 2014/15 season, spent a disastrous spell on loan at Borussia Dortmund last season.

However, with the meteoric rise of Andres Lingard, and the likes of Depay and Young waiting in the wings, the winger spot is already overcrowded at Manchester United.

Thus, the future looks bleak for Januzaj at Manchester United. As for Periera, the Portuguese winger will most likely leave on a temporary basis.

In addition to the wingers mentioned above, the likes of Fosu Mensah, Cameron Borthwick-Jackson, Paddy McNair and Tyler Blackett have also been told to leave the club.

All these defenders featured for Manchester United last season, however, for Mourinho who favours experience, there is no place for any of them in his Manchester United Starting XI.

Lastly, both the strikers in James Wilson and Will Keane will also leave the club after being told by Mourinho that they’re surplus to his plans.