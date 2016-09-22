Galaxy Note7 Review and Latest News for Samsung Users

People nowadays are constantly connected to the world via smartphones, either for work or to play. A perfect smartphone is sufficient to cover all your needs. Samsung leads the Android market share, and consistent up to date technology introduced in upcoming models make their customer more loyal to the brand.

The Samsung Galaxy Note 7 takes the Note Series to the next level. On top of that, it leads Samsung’s flagship with an outstanding camera and exclusive specifications. Remember, Note 7 is meant for big hands and no doubt it is expensive in your pocket.

Here is my take while reviewing Samsung Galaxy Note 7:

Design

Outclass curved glass design with enhancement of Gorilla Glass 5

Vibrant Coral Blue shade is among one of four colours

IP68 Waterproof, microSD card slot and USB Type-C

Display

Outranking 5.7 inches wide screen.

Sensitive capacitive buttons with lesser false touches.

Latest Mobile HDR future-proofs the remarkable display with enhanced contrast ratio.

S Pen and GIF maker

Stylus embedded perfectly in the phone for easy carriage.

If the display is on stand-by, off screen memos still capture thoughts.

Easily creativity and editing option of animated GIF files.

Iris scanner

Unlock your phone, apps, pictures and videos with your eyes.

Security passwords allow you to share screen lock with others.

Interface and compatibility

New Touch Wiz menus provide you with an unmatched experience.

Misses Android latest update Nougat 7.0 closely with a difference of a month, but follows many of its features built-in

For video calls and text messages, Google Duo and Allo can be used.

Battery life

Extended battery life, lasts for one and half day with normal usage.

Power saving provides enough battery timing as compared to previous Note Series

17 percent stronger and bigger battery capacity comprising of 3,500mAh.

Camera

12MP rear camera with f/1.7, OIS, 4K video resolution compatible, 8MP front

Tremendous low-light image captures performance in the dark areas by the camera.

Switching between front and back camera made convenient by the feature of Selfie flip gesture.

Before making a purchase you should consider reading this news, Samsung finds a ‘Fix’ for its Exploding Batteries. Samsung is urging its consumers to switch off Galaxy Note seven smartphones, and they have decided to provide an exchange for them with another smart device as 35 incidents were reported worldwide for battery explosion while the smartphone is on the charge.

This incident poses a threat to the safety of Samsung users, thus making a negative impact on the brand’s goodwill. Furthermore, Samsung has stopped its marketing and advertisement campaigns of the latest Samsung Galaxy Note 7. Samsung safety Note, 7 Recall for an exchange with other smart devices, are provided by the company. And for those consumers, who are still not returning their Note 7 back to the firm, a software update is launched that caps the battery to 60 percent only while charging the phone.