PTV Sports, Ten Sports Live Cricket Score & Streaming: Pak vs WI 3rd T20

Pakistan will be looking to complete their first-ever 3-0 whitewash in T20 internationals when they take on West Indies in the third and final match in Abu Dhabi on Tuesday.

The hosts won the first two games in Dubai by nine wickets and 16 runs respectively to go up 2-0 in the series.

Captain Sarfraz Ahmed top scored with a 32-ball 46 while Khalid Latif made 36 of 40 balls as Pakistan managed 160-4 in the second game after electing to bat.

West Indies, in reply, finished at 144-9 in their 20 overs.

Sohail Tanvir bagged three wickets conceding just 13 runs to finish as the hosts’ most successful bowler while fellow seamer returned the figures of 3-49.

The Caribbean side, meanwhile, will be hoping to rebound in the last game to avoid the whitewash.

The visitors will be forced to make at least one changes in their XI of the second match.

Their leg-spinner Samuel Badree was ruled out of the game due to a sore groin and is likely to be replaced by uncapped medium-pacer Kesrick Williams.

Chadwick Walton is also likely to return to feature West Indies for the first time since January 2014, with Evin Lewis, who managed just four runs in the first two games, likeliest to make the way.

Pakistan:

Sharjeel Khan, Babar Azam, Shoaib Malik, Khalid Latif, Mohammad Nawaz, Imad Wasim, Sarfraz Ahmed (capt & wk), Umar Akmal, Mohammed Amir, Sohail Tanvir, Rumman Raees.

West Indies:

Johnson Charles, Carlos Brathwaite (capt), Chadwick Walton, Dwayne Bravo, Kieron Pollard, Andre Fletcher (wk), Marlon Samuels, Nicholas Pooran, Sunil Narine, Jerome Taylor, Kesrick Williams.