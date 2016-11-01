Four Civilians Killed in Indian Firing along LoC: ISPR

Rawalpindi – Indian forces again resorted to unprovoked firing along Line of Control (LoC) on Monday, leaving four people dead and six others injured.

According to Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), Indian Border Security Force (BSF) personnel opened indiscriminate fire in Nakyal, Jandrot and Kel sectors.

Resultantly, four civilians, including a woman were killed while six others sustained injuries.

Pakistan forces befittingly responded and wreaked “heavy loss” of the Indian forces, the media wing of Pakistan Army said in a statement.

Local sources told media that the Indian forces used both small and heavy arms.

Tensions have escalated at LoC after four heavily-armed militants launched an assault on Indian Army airbase in Uri area of Jammu and Kashmir’s Baramulla district on September 18, leaving 19 soldiers dead.

India has accused Pakistan of being behind the attack. Islamabad, however, has rejected New Delhi’s and termed the attack as an attempt to the deviate of world’s attention from its atrocities in the occupied Kashmir.

After the attack, India Army had also claimed to have carried out a cross-border ‘surgical strike’ against ‘terrorists’ in Azad Jammu and Kashmir, which was also rejected by Pakistan.

Over a hundred Kashmiris were killed while thousands of others injured in Indian forces’ crackdown on the protests which erupted following the killing of Hizbul Mujahideen commander Burhan Wani in July this year.