Four Children Martyred in Indian Shelling along LoC

Rawalpindi – Kotli: Indian forces again resorted to unprovoked shelling along Line of Control (LoC) in Azad Kashmir on Saturday, .leaving four children of the same family dead and four others injured.

According to Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), Indian forces fired mortar shells on different villages of Khoi Rata, Bhimbar and Samahni sectors.

Some shells landed on three houses of Keri village of Khoi Rata, which killed four-year-old Reba, her seven-year-old sister Faiza, their 16-year-old brother Shehzad and their eight-year-old cousin Shazia.

Pakistan Army soldiers targeted Indian check posts in a befitting response, DG ISPR Lt. General Asam Saleem Bajwa said in a Tweeter message.

Four civilians were also injured in Indian firing in Samahni sector.

In the meantime, Pakistan Army shot down an Indian drone at LOC in Rakh Chakri sector, ISPR said.

The unmanned aircraft was flying 60 meters deep in the Pakistani territory when army personnel shot it down.

DG ISPR said that it was an Indian Quad Copter which was sent to gather the information about the positions of Pakistan Army and location of its check posts.

The remnants of the aircraft were taken into custody.

Thousands of people living near LoC have moved to safer locations due to continuous ceasefire violations by the Indian forces.

Several schools located near the border have also been closed.