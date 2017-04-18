Rawalpindi – Director General (DG) Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) Maj-Gen Asif Ghafoor on Monday said that Ehsanullah Ehsan, a former spokesperson of outlawed Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan and a commander of proscribed Jamat-ul-Ahrar, has surrendered to the security forces.

While giving a press briefing here, said that the ongoing operation Raddul Fassad is consolidating the successes achieved during operation Zarb-e-Azb.

He said operation Raddul Fassad is not the job of a single institute and every citizen of the country is its soldier.

The spokesperson said that the security forces carried out 15 major operations as part of operation Raddul Fassad, all of which were successful.

He said during these operations, the security forces arrested 4510 suspected persons and recovered 4083 illegal weapons. He said during this, 1859 non-registered Afghan nationals were also arrested.

Maj Ghafoor said Pakistan Army is resolute to exterminate terrorists and their facilitators from the country. He said Pakistan’s successes in the war against terrorism are appreciated at the international level.

Speaking about RAW agent Kulbhushan Yadav, who was sentenced to death by a military court last week, DG ISPR said that he was convicted on the basis of solid evidence of his involvement in anti-state activities.

He said India wouldn’t be granted consular access to the spy and he will be executed after the completion of the legal process.

Maj Ghafoor added that Indian forces are violating the ceasefire at the Line of Control and Working Boundary to divert world’s attention from the situation in the occupied Kashmir.

He said since the start of 2017, Indian forces have violated truce on 222 counts.