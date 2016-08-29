Five Signings That Will Significantly Impact The Premier League Title Race

1 John Stones to Manchester City

Manchester City is full of attacking talent, but that hasn’t stopped Pep Guardiola from adding the likes of Leroy Sane and Nolito to their ranks.

The Citizens have arguably the best assembly of forward players in the league right now. But the real signing that might tilt this title race in City’s favour is that of young English centre-back John Stones.

Manchester City tends to look vulnerable in the absence of Vincent Kompany, as Mangala and to a lesser extent Otamendi have failed to live up to their hype in the Premier League.

John Stones is proven in the Premier League and is the highest rated young centre-back in the country.

Pep Guardiola loves ball playing centre-halves, and there is no better person for that role than Stones. The attacking players might get all the plaudits for City this season, but the performance of John Stones will be crucial in Manchester City’s hunt for the title.