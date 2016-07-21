Five Players Who Need To Prove Something Next Season

The start of a new season for footballers is just like the start of a new year for common folk; time to set new goals, break new ground and attain new heights.
But every year, some players come into a new season with a make or break mentality. More often than not these players are coming off a poor campaign last time out, or making up for lost time due to injury, or even trying to justify massive transfer fees.
Below are five players who with something to prove in the 2016/17 football season:
5Memphis Depay (Manchester United):
If there is one player who has something to show next season, it is Dutch forward Memphis Depay.
It’s been a roller-coaster past few years for the Dutch forward. A good showing in the 2014 World Cup, followed by a stellar final season at PSV Eindhoven, where he helped his team to the league title, finishing as top scorer and winning the Johan Cruyff trophy.
Big expectations followed his big money move to Manchester United, which started well enough but didn’t last long.
The dribbles stopped coming off; the crosses found no one, and the shots failed to hit the back of the net.
Before long, he found himself behind the likes of Marcus Rashford and Lingard in the pecking order. However Manchester United have a new manager, and the dynamic winger will be looking to impress as early as possible.
Why do people keep repeating the lie that Depay had a good start to his United career?
He had a terrible debut against Spurs, then was just as bad at Villa, then had a pretty good game against FC Bruges and then quickly went back to being poor once United started playing decent teams in the Premier League again.
Depay can obviously perform well at a certain level but that level clearly isn’t the Premier League, so he needs to leave ASAP.
There is absolutely no point in him staying at United because he isn’t going to go from the worst player in the PL to one of the best and he isn’t even going to come on as a sub once Jose realises how bad he is!