Five Mega Deals to Watch Out For On Black Friday 2016

Pakistan has become the central hub for e-commerce online stores which is transferring the concept of shopping on an online system rather than a long line. Black Friday is once again stemming its place in the country to promote this befitting shopping system to compensate the Pakistanis in terms of prices and discounts that are rarely down the whole year around. November 2016 has Black Friday coming up with a full range of items that are going to be the prime target of customers all over Pakistan. But which ones should they be keeping an eye out for? Here are 5 niches that shoppers should take advantage of this Black Friday 2016.

LED TV

Every family wants a giant screen TV in their lounge or living rooms as it is the best form of entertainment for family fun. However, few people can afford more than a 32 inch LED TV due to the spike in prices. With Black Friday, the LED televisions will go up on sale at mega discounts, and it is the best chance shoppers will ever get to buy the LED TV of their dreams.

Laptops

Good laptops are not easy to come by with their prices reaching an all-time high in Pakistan. But so is the possibility of latest laptops being displayed as Black Friday deals with a decent cut in the price tag. So if you are thinking of buying one then rather a second hand already used laptop with constant issues, keep a lookout for the best laptops deals as you can buy them at a proper rate this November.

DSLR Cameras

For all those photography lovers who cannot get enough out of a decent camera set, they are in for a big treat. DSLR cameras should be on the wish list this time of the year as they are also going up with a good share of deals and discounts. So whether you are an avid camera snapshot taker or a professional; then it’s time to cross your fingers this Black Friday and buy one.

Mobile Phones

Mobile phones and smartphones are the life of Pakistanis, especially the young generation. If there is one thing that Pakistanis shoppers will be most interested in, it’s definitely the mobile phones. For Apple and Samsung fans, it is a dream comes true as they can get those smartphones at a reduced price rate for just one day. Keeping an eye on such deals requires constant vigilance as these deals can quickly sell out in mere minutes.

Smart watches

The smart watches are the new trending tech gadget in Pakistan and are becoming quite popular in the country. It is turning out to be more than a flashy item to a useful one that is required to send texts, take calls, keep tabs and notes, etc. So some great companies will be offering these smart watches at half their usual price rate, and it’s a chance not to be missed.

Have you decided which of this incredible stuff that you want to buy? If yes, then head to the place that got them all – Yayvo Black Friday that is going to show off some impressive deals on a full day scale that day. Yayvo is offering some high rate discounts for Jazz cash mobile account payments, and these five categories will get a heap of discount this Black Friday.