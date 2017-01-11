Signing a player, from any league, at any time, for any fee is always a bit of a gamble. Some players take to their new clubs like a duck takes to water, while others struggle to make an impact. Below are five players who were signed last summer and have been very impressive for their new clubs.

Victor Wanyama

Tottenham Hotspur signed Victor Wanyama from Southampton for the bargain sum of £11million, and he is proving to be one of the signings of the summer.

The Kenyan midfielder’s power, presence and stamina fits well with Tottenham’s high pressing style, and the trio of Wanyama, Dele Alli and Moussa Dembele continue to perform at a very high standard this season, especially against the league’s top teams.

The former Saints midfielder was named man of the match in the 2-0 victory against Manchester City and also played instrumental in the positive results in games against Arsenal and Chelsea.

Joel Matip

Even though Liverpool have conceded 23 goals in their 20 league games this season, Joel Matip has undoubtedly improved the quality of Liverpool’s defence since his arrival.

The 6’5” Cameroon International’s calm and calculated style complements the more aggressive style of Dejan Lovren, allowing the Serbian defender to go hunting for the ball while Matip mops up behind.

Liverpool leads the league this season in passing with an average of 494.80 passes per game. The Reds’ regularly build from the back, starting attacks from the measured, cultured foot of Joel Matip.

N’golo Kante

N’golo Kante is on course to be the first outfield player to win the Premier League title with two consecutive clubs, as Chelsea continue to set the pace in the Premier League.

The tireless French midfielder has become an indispensable cog in a well-oiled Chelsea machine, providing the defensive security as the wingbacks and forward players to do damage in Antonio Conte’s 3-4-3 formation.

Ander Herrera and Yohan Cabaye are the only midfielders to win more interceptions than the ex-Leicester man, and many are of the opinion that his departure from Leicester City is the biggest reason for their horrible title defence.

N’golo Kante’s excellent all round game is also reflected in his other statistics, as he is ranked 4th in the league’s tackling stats, and 5th in the league’s passing stats.

Idrissa Gueye

Ronald Koeman’s decision to sign Idrissa Gueye for a meagre sum of £7million is looking smarter and smarter with each passing week, as the midfielder continues to turn in impressive performances.

With Gareth Barry and Ross Barkley not playing as well as they could this season, Idrissa Gueye has become the most important midfielder for the Toffees. Everton’s biggest defeat this season, the 5-0 loss to Chelsea, might not have happened if the Senegalese midfielder wasn’t suspended for the game.

The midfielder leads the league in tackles, showing how combative and competitive he has been this term. He was especially influential in the 1-1 draw against Manchester United, managing to shackle Paul Pogba and winning a dying minute penalty.

Sadio Mane

With 9 goals in 19 league appearances, Sadio Mane’s stellar form is one of the factors behind Liverpool’s success this season.

Blessed with pace, quick feet, and an eye for goal, Mane has been scintillating in the different positions he has been deployed this season, dovetailing well with Adam Lallana and Phillipe Coutinho as Liverpool lead the league in goals scored.

The £34million Liverpool paid to Southampton for the services of Mane might go down as the signing of the season, if his goals lead them to a Premier League title.