Five European League Matches To Watch Out For This Weekend

5 ENGLISH PREMIER LEAGUE – CHELSEA vs. LIVERPOOL

FRIDAY SEPTEMBER 16TH – STAMFORD BRIDGE

Chelsea play host to Liverpool on Friday evening with a clash of philosophies in store to make for an intriguing encounter.

Chelsea manager Antonio Conte brings his side into the encounter looking to rebound from a disappointing 2-2 draw at Swansea City last week. On the other end of the spectrum, Liverpool and manager Jurgen Klopp are flying high after an emphatic 4-1 home victory over Leicester City.

Conte’s defensive tactics against Klopp’s high-press system should make for an entertaining match.